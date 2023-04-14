The Institute of Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity of Valledupar, Inder, announced on its social networks that this Friday April 14 and Saturday 15 there will be a National Gymnastics Championship in Valledupar.

On Friday, the competitions will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, while on Saturday they will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 noonin the Julio Monsalvo Castilla Coliseum, near the Los Poporos monument.

“This is the result of the commitment we have with training sports and the way how many children they enjoy the talent they possess. With the National Artistic Gymnastics Championship we continue to build values ​​in the search for a futuristic and comprehensive society”, wrote the entity on its Twitter account.