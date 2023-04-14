Home News Without plans? They will hold the Gymnastics Championship in Valledupar
News

Without plans? They will hold the Gymnastics Championship in Valledupar

by admin
Without plans? They will hold the Gymnastics Championship in Valledupar

The Institute of Sport, Recreation and Physical Activity of Valledupar, Inder, announced on its social networks that this Friday April 14 and Saturday 15 there will be a National Gymnastics Championship in Valledupar.

On Friday, the competitions will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm, while on Saturday they will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 noonin the Julio Monsalvo Castilla Coliseum, near the Los Poporos monument.

This is the result of the commitment we have with training sports and the way how many children they enjoy the talent they possess. With the National Artistic Gymnastics Championship we continue to build values ​​in the search for a futuristic and comprehensive society”, wrote the entity on its Twitter account.

See also  M5S, Crimi: 'From April no more monthly fee for Rousseau'

You may also like

Attractive Buying Opportunities: Four Chip Stocks For Earnings...

Motorcycle driver threatened a taxi driver with death,...

In Popayán the flow of visitors was reduced...

First Buga Day in Mannheim, Mannheim Buga in...

Cycle ride, rumbatherapy and more activities this Saturday...

SENA today offers a day of opportunities for...

End of an era: today the nuclear power...

Santa Rita authorities accompany Kpeto Cano’s candidacy

Who is Mauricio Navarro, the resisted president of...

Briefly noted: Apple is already testing iOS 16.6...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy