WOMAN MURDERED HER EX PARTNER WITH A MACHET

HUMAITA. ÑEEMBUCU (Special Envoy) A woman killed her ex-partner last night at 11.45pm in the courtyard of a house located on Aka Vera Street in the Arroyo Havo neighborhood.

Ireneo Morinigo Duré was a fatal victim

44 years old, day laborer, residing in the same neighborhood. The alleged perpetrator of the crime, Susana Martínez, 26, said that Ireneo had arrived drunk and asked her to open the door for him.

She refused because she was also accompanied by her two minor children, at his insistence, who kept banging on the door and the window, she opened the door and went out into the patio to demand that he leave the place, at which time he allegedly tried to physically assaulting her with a blunt object, for which she reacted with the intention of defending herself, grabbing a machetillo-type knife with which she injured him, who left the place heading to an adjoining house and upon entering the patio he vanished and fell into the bloody ground dying.

THEY JOIN FORCES AT THE BORDER AND ARREST TWO ASSAULTS

PONTA PORÃ – MS. (Special envoy) At around 8:30 p.m. this Wednesday, an ostensive team from the Tactical Force of the 4th Military Police Battalion was alerted by Call Center 190 that a tracking company was monitoring a motorcycle that had just been stolen from a woman in the vicinity of the Planet Outlet facilities, in Pedro Juan Caballero.

Following the tracking signal, the personnel of the Tactical Force headed towards the Mocca neighborhood, but on the way the signal was activated again while moving, indicating that the stolen motorcycle was moving again towards the International Line, and stopped in front of a 24-hour service on the Paraguayan side, with the Requinte bakery in the center of the city as a reference on the Brazilian side.

Upon arrival, a patrol car from the 1st National Police Station of Pedro Juan Caballero was found, whose crew was informed of what was happening and jointly identified the motorcycle, a white Kenton Blitz 110 DLX, parked -as indicated the tracking signal – with a subject on top.

The PM immediately made the approach, and the subject José de Silva Lima, a 29-year-old Brazilian, said that “he had bought the bicycle a few hours before.”

During the intervention, a witness who had just left the aforementioned 24 hours informed the MPs that another individual was inside the business premises and that before entering he had passed a revolver to a security guard who was guarding him.

This information was immediately reported to the National Police personnel, who entered the premises and effectively located the weapon, a 38-millimeter caliber revolver, with a polyethylene handle, without a brand or serial number, loaded with five projectiles in its drum, which was seized and the other alleged assailant, Joaquín Maciel Bareiro, a 35-year-old Brazilian, was arrested.

After checking the data in the computer system, it was found that both have a history of assault, drug possession, human trafficking and attempted murder.

The two Brazilians were placed at the disposal of the Paraguayan police, in charge of Commissioner Oscar Cuevas and with the accompaniment of the tactical personnel of the Military Police, they were referred to Police Station 1

THEY STEAL EVEN A NURSE’S KITTEN

PRESIDENT FRANCO (Special Envoy) The event occurred yesterday in a house located at kilometer 6 of Monday Avenue, Santa Inés neighborhood of the Franconian municipality.

A nurse from the Presidente Franco District Hospital was unpleasantly surprised when she returned home after completing her duty. Upon entering, she found the window violated and the criminals took G. 18 million, a notebook, silver jewelry worth G. 1 million, and an angora cat.

The victim was Lorena Elizabeth Resquín López (26 years old), who reported the incident at the 12th sub-commission station.

Agents from the Criminalistics Division of the National Police were summoned to collect evidence.

YOUNG MAN ARRESTED FOR WILD ASSAULT TO HIS PARTNER

SANTA RITA (Special Envoy) This is Enrique Armando Viera Bareiro (26 years old), who registers an arrest warrant issued by prosecutor José Silguero Denis.

Agents from the Investigations Department arrested a young man accused of a brutal assault on his partner to the point of leaving his face disfigured. His capture was this Thursday in the Las Carmelitas neighborhood of Santa Rita.

This is Enrique Armando Viera Bareiro (26 years old), who registers an arrest warrant issued by prosecutor José Silguero Denis, for an act of family violence.

His capture was after photographs of the victim with a completely disfigured face and traces of violence on the extremities went viral.

The alleged attacker was detained at the Regional Office of, where he was made available to the requesting prosecutor.

