Woman caught with marijuana in her luggage

A woman who was mobilizing as a passenger on an intermunicipal bus that covered the Cali – Quibdó route was captured, finding that she had 23 kilos of marijuana in her luggage, valued at 29 million pesos.

The incident occurred at a National Police checkpoint on the Animas – Quibdó road.

Marijuana was found in 39 packages that were inside two suitcases that were stored in the hold of the car as the woman’s luggage.

The drug and the woman were made available for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotic substances.