A woman died when entering an elevator that had a mechanical failure, at the Marina Playa Grande hotel, located in the Puerto Viejo sector, La Guaira, according to police sources.

This event occurred during the late afternoon of this Sunday, April 2, when Sol Serena Guevara de Chacón (60)she prepared to enter one of the hotel elevators and was pressed on her right arm, according to preliminary versions.

The elevator had a fault and the woman fell into the basement, a situation that caused her death immediately.

Hotel security personnel received the report from Jose Gregorio Chacon (66)husband of the deceased.

Subsequently, officials from the La Guaira Police went to the hotel, after receiving the news.

Then, the Cicpc troops arrived at the place to carry out the removal of the body and start the investigations.

