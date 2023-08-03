Woman would have ordered to kill a man who “touched her tail”

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for the murder of a 50-year-old man in the city of Bucaramanga, Santander. The events occurred in early 2023, after the young woman allegedly ordered the victim, identified as Raúl Ómar Rengifo Gómez, to be killed, who apparently had gone too far with her.

According to known information, the young woman was leaving a shopping center in Bucaramanga when the man allegedly touched her tail improperly. This would have generated an annoyed reaction in the woman, who left the place, but minutes later she would have returned accompanied by four individuals armed with knives.

The sector’s security cameras captured the moment when the men pounced on the victim, causing a lethal neck injury. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the man died due to the severity of the injury.

After an intense investigation, the authorities managed to identify and capture the 22-year-old girl, who would have been the alleged mastermind of the murder.

The authorities call on the public so that, in the event of being victims of a crime, they go to the authorities and avoid resorting to violence as a means of conflict resolution. Justice will be in charge of determining the responsibility of those involved in this tragic event.

This case has generated all kinds of reactions on social media. Meanwhile, the woman could face a long sentence if found responsible for the crime indicated.