John Wall-Olimpia Milan? The Player: Fake news

John Wall in talks with Olimpia Milano? The news, denied in the past few hours by Sportando, is branded as “false” by the player himself.

The rumors emerge in the afternoon of 2 August: «John Wall is negotiating with Olimpia Milano». The playmaker question is open in the red and white house, the previous agreement between Kemba Walker and Monaco increases the suggestion.

In the usual relaunch of a series of profiles on X, the news takes shape, but Sportando is the first to report on the absence of an ongoing conversation between the parties. The QS, on newsstands this morning, reports the denial of Olimpia Milano itself, while during the night it is directly John Wall who takes the floor.

The stance of the five-time NBA All Star is clear: «Where do you get your information? Fake news.”

