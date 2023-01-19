At the beginning of the year 2023, different cases of violence against women have been presented, which are being dealt with by the Secretariat of the Women and District Gender Equitywho offers victims psychosocial support, legal guidance and follow-up on cases, in order to guarantee the defense of your rights through the care route where entities such as Family Police Stations, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police, the Ministry of Health, among others, participate.

It may interest you: Activate care route for young victims of violence

“From the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta we are very active in an attitude of immediate reaction and timely attention to women who in this beginning of the year they have suffered all kinds of violence“, said Carlina SanchezSecretary of Women and Gender Equity of Santa Marta.

The Secretary for Women, Carlina Sánchez, personally attends to these cases of violence to guarantee compliance with women’s rights.

missing girl

About the case of the young Estefany Polo Bravodisappeared in the Santa Ana neighborhood, the district official affirmed that “we are closely attending to the case of the young woman with the Police missing since January 6. We activate all the routes and we are in conversations with the relatives to make it appear with good”.

You may also be interested in: Activate care route for victims of violence in Santa Marta

On the other hand, the Casa de la Mujer is dealing with the case of the victim of alleged sexual abuse near to San Jorge neighborhood. “We are concerned about the alleged abuses that are taking place in the ascent towards Wear ita, because we received a case of an alleged violation in that sector,” said the Secretary for Women.