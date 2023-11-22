Word of the Day | China Hi-Tech Fair – China Daily Network

Create a news article using this content

The 25th China International High-tech Fair (hereinafter referred to as the “High-tech Fair”) came to an end in Shenzhen, Guangdong on November 19. The cumulative number of visitors to this Fair was 248,000, and the cumulative transaction amount negotiated was 37.279 billion yuan.

On November 15, merchants communicated at the Polish booth at the 25th China International High-Tech Fair. (Photo source: Xinhua News Agency)

【Knowledge Points】

The Hi-Tech Fair is jointly organized by the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the State Intellectual Property Office, the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government. It is held in Shenzhen every year and is currently the largest in China. , the most influential technology exhibition.

With the theme of “Stimulating Innovation Vitality and Improving Development Quality”, this year’s Hi-Tech Fair has 105 national and regional groups and more than 4,000 exhibitors participating in the fair. The total exhibition area reaches 500,000 square meters, 132 major events were held, and new products and achievements were released. 681 items, 17 central and local cooperation projects were signed on site. This year’s Hi-Tech Fair has set up the “Aerospace-Low Altitude Technology Exhibition” for the first time, attracting about 200 companies in the aerospace technology field to participate in the exhibition, displaying cutting-edge technology products such as various aircraft, rockets, satellites, and detectors. During this Hi-Tech Fair, a number of forums, conferences and salon activities such as the 2023 Xili Lake Forum, the High-level Scientists Forum, the Bay Area Principals Forum, and the Shenzhen Enterprise Innovation and Development Conference were held simultaneously, becoming a platform for exchanges on policy, scientific research, and application.

【Important speech】

Expand international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation, strengthen the construction of an international scientific research environment, and form an open innovation ecosystem with global competitiveness.

We will expand science and technology exchanges and cooperation with other countries, cultivate an internationalized environment for research, and create an open and globally-competitive innovation ecosystem.

——Xi Jinping’s report at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16, 2022

【Related vocabulary】

Central-regional cooperation projects

cooperation projects between central enterprises and local governments

Aerospace technology field

aerospace technology field

Cutting edge technology products

cutting-edge technological products

(This article was first published on the “Study Powerful Nation” learning platform)

