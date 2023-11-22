overwhelmed by calls to abandon Israel, Palestine, Russia, and Ukraine, as reported by the Voice of Hope. The Russia-Ukraine war has been ongoing for nearly 21 months, with Ukraine making significant strides in forcing the Russian army to retreat from the Dnieper River.

Ukrainian military spokesperson Natalya Gumenyuk reported that Russian troops have been forced to retreat 3 to 8 kilometers from the banks of the Dnieper River, marking the first meaningful progress for Ukraine in months. The Ukrainian army has also successfully destroyed 15 Russian warships in the Black Sea, with an additional 12 ships being damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ordered the Ukrainian troops to quickly change their operations and replace the medical commander, emphasizing the need for a new level of medical support for Ukrainian soldiers.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made a surprise visit to Kiev, reassuring Ukraine of continued support from the United States in its fight against Russia. On the economic front, a Japanese delegation is set to visit Ukraine to hold bilateral talks ahead of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 online meeting personally and announce his candidacy for the Russian presidency to confront the Kremlin’s “fake election” plan. Former commander of the Russian militia in Donbas, Igor Girkin, has also publicly issued a statement expressing his desire to run for president, despite the predetermined nature of the upcoming election.

Amid these developments, the European Union is facing internal differences of opinion, with calls to abandon Israel, Palestine, Russia, and Ukraine. This divergence in opinion has left the EU overwhelmed and uncertain about its stance on these international matters.