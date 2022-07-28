Jiaxing held the second “Mutual Learning and Competitive Competition” event in 2022 and the enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the monthly analysis meeting of the Municipal Party Committee of the “Top Ten Hundred Days of Tough Actions” to stabilize the economy and improve the quality



Work hard in the “third quarter” and run well in the “second half” to win the battle to stabilize the economy and improve quality



Yesterday, Jiaxing held the second “mutual learning and competition” activity in 2022 and the expansion meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the monthly analysis meeting of the Municipal Party Committee of the “Top Ten Hundred-Day Actions to Stabilize Economic Progress”, in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s The important discussion spirit of the current economic work, implement the spirit of the enlarged meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee on July 25, analyze the semi-annual economic situation, and plan and deploy the ideas and measures to fight for the third quarter and win the whole year. Zhang Bing, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting, and Li Jun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that since the beginning of this year, in the face of the severe and complex internal and external development environment, the whole city has thoroughly implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”, and demonstrated in the war against the “epidemic”. Responsibility, the epidemic prevention and control has achieved significant results; under pressure, it has shown resilience, and the economic market has stabilized and rebounded for the better; withstood the pressure in adversity, and the vitality of market players has continued to recover; a new situation has been opened in the changing situation, and the pace of transformation and upgrading has continued. Speed ​​up; the overall social situation remains generally stable. The city’s economic and social development has generally achieved the goal of “stabilizing for half a year”.

The meeting emphasized that while fully affirming the achievements of “six months of stability” and seeing the positive trend of the economy, we must also clearly understand the problems and difficulties in the current economic operation and progress, strengthen our confidence, keep an eye on our goals, focus on key points, and redouble our efforts. , Extraordinary force, precise force, work hard in the “third quarter”, run the “second half” with all efforts, continue to consolidate the positive trend of economic recovery, comprehensively win the battle to stabilize economic progress and improve quality, and meet the party’s 20th anniversary with practical actions. Great victory held.

The meeting emphasized that we must continue to work hard to activate the growth engine. Further activate the main engine of the market, more solidly implement policies, provide more intimate services to help enterprises, and more effectively play the role of state-owned enterprises; further activate the engine of major projects, increase project planning, speed up project promotion, accelerate project services, and strengthen element guarantees; further Activate the industrial economic engine, pay close attention to key regions, key industries and production guarantees. We must continue to increase our strength in advancing the struggle to overcome difficulties. Focus on stabilizing foreign investment and overcome difficulties, focus on investment promotion with greater “big” courage, focus on attracting investment with more “accurate” goals, and focus on attracting investment with a “stronger” atmosphere; Seize the opportunity to grab orders, integrate resources to expand the market; focus on promoting consumption to overcome difficulties, do a good job in issuing consumer coupons, create a good consumption atmosphere, and start the Jiaxing consumer brand. It is necessary to continue to increase the stamina for the development of the thick planting. Accelerate industrial transformation and upgrading, implement the upgraded version of the “No. 1 Project” of the digital economy, further promote “Cage for Birds, Phoenix Nirvana”, and increase the cultivation of high-quality enterprises; accelerate the transformation of old and new kinetic energy, and further cultivate and expand technology based on the current and long-term perspective , industry, finance and other fields of economic growth momentum. It is necessary to continue to strengthen efforts in deepening risk elimination and security. Continue to consolidate the win-win results of epidemic prevention and development, deepen the construction of safety, and strengthen the protection of people’s livelihood such as residents’ employment.

The meeting informed the evaluation of the mobile red flag award in the first half of this year. Tongxiang City, Jiashan County and Haiyan County won the semi-annual “mutual learning and competition” red flag award.

In the morning, the meeting watched the progress of major projects in counties (cities, districts), Jiaxing Economic Development Zone, and Jiaxing Port Area through video connection, and watched the video of early warning projects. All localities reported on the economic and social development in the first half of the year and their plans for the next step. Six units, including the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Economic and Information Bureau, the Municipal Commerce Bureau, the Municipal Transportation Bureau, the Municipal Construction Bureau, and the Municipal Political and Legal Committee, reported on the development of the “Top Ten Hundred Days”.