(ANSA) – TRENTO, MARCH 06 – One year after the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Veneto Region, the Province of Belluno, Aans and Veneto Strade, work has begun on the construction of the “Pala Rossa” tunnel in the Schenèr road, which connects the Province of Belluno and the valleys of Primiero and Vanoi, in Trentino. The tunnel will make it possible to rectify the route of the current Sr50 del Grappa and Passo Rolle, overcoming a narrowing of the roadway and reducing the risk of falling rocks caused by the rock face above the route.



The president of the Autonomous Province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti and the vice president and councilor for infrastructure and transport of the Veneto Region, Elisa De Berti, were present at the opening of the site in Lamon (Belluno), together with representatives of the Province of Belluno, Anas and Veneto Strade and to the mayors of Imer, Mezzano, Primiero San Martino di Castrozza, Sagron Mis, Canal San Bovo, Lamon, Feltre and Sovramonte and the president of the Community of Primiero.



“We are here to fulfill a promise we made: to make the road that connects the valleys of Primiero and Vanoi with the Feltre area smoother. An expected and important project, as it is the example of knowing how to work together between two communities and how to best use the resources of the border funds for the realization of projects that benefit everyone”, said Fugatti, highlighting how “great attention will be paid to ensuring that the progress of the construction site does not interfere with the road network”.



The work is being carried out by Veneto Strade on behalf of the Veneto Region with contributions from the Autonomous Province of Trento, Anas SpA and the Province of Belluno. The total funding is 25 million euros, 9 million of which to be paid by the Province of Trento, eight million euros disbursed by the Province of Belluno through the Fund for neighboring municipalities and eight million euros allocated by Anas. Following the increase in raw material costs, the total amount is equal to 31,784,557 euros. The deadline for construction is set for the summer of 2024. (ANSA).

