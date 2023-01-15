Home News Work is being done to restore the energy service in the area of ​​Rosas, Cauca, affected by the landslide – news
News

Work is being done to restore the energy service in the area of ​​Rosas, Cauca, affected by the landslide – news

by admin
Work is being done to restore the energy service in the area of ​​Rosas, Cauca, affected by the landslide – news

More than 700 users of the circuit in La Sierra, Cauca, were left without power, as a result of the strong winter, reported the CEO.

The Compañía Energética de Occidente (CEO) reported that, due to the heavy rains on January 9, which caused landslides in the municipality of Rosas, the La Sierra circuit of the substation of that town was affected, leaving 727 customers without electricity service.

Immediately, it is stated, the company identified the flaws and, with the purpose of contributing to the solution to the difficult situation faced by the inhabitants of that sector of southern Cauca, affected by the mass movement, which continues, and the blockage of the Panamericana, the CEO sent light operational brigades to these sectors, which managed to

to recover the service to 481 clients, missing 246 without electric power flow, because following the recommendations of the relief agencies, it was not possible to continue with operational maneuvers, due to the risks in the area.

However, this Wednesday, January 11, work was resumed with light brigades, which are the only ones that can enter the site for now, in order to restore service in the villages of Párraga Viejo, La Soledad, Golondrinas, and Peñas Blancas, among others. others, which are still affected.

See also  Read the global epidemic on April 28: more than 700,000 daily confirmed cases worldwide, a total of more than 500 million cases, about 75% of American children and adolescents have been infected with the new crown

You may also like

Build a solid line of defense for the...

Ecopetrol reached an agreement to start up the...

The Second Plenary Session of the First Session...

Pick and plate in Medellín Wednesday, January 11

The United States is the New Miss Universe!

2023 Heilongjiang Two Sessions Special Issue·Hot Spots Focus...

In the Los Venados corregimiento they have to...

And Shakira continues to talk about

The First Session of the 14th Beijing Municipal...

Highway tolls rose 13.12%

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy