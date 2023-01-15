More than 700 users of the circuit in La Sierra, Cauca, were left without power, as a result of the strong winter, reported the CEO.

The Compañía Energética de Occidente (CEO) reported that, due to the heavy rains on January 9, which caused landslides in the municipality of Rosas, the La Sierra circuit of the substation of that town was affected, leaving 727 customers without electricity service.

Immediately, it is stated, the company identified the flaws and, with the purpose of contributing to the solution to the difficult situation faced by the inhabitants of that sector of southern Cauca, affected by the mass movement, which continues, and the blockage of the Panamericana, the CEO sent light operational brigades to these sectors, which managed to

to recover the service to 481 clients, missing 246 without electric power flow, because following the recommendations of the relief agencies, it was not possible to continue with operational maneuvers, due to the risks in the area.

However, this Wednesday, January 11, work was resumed with light brigades, which are the only ones that can enter the site for now, in order to restore service in the villages of Párraga Viejo, La Soledad, Golondrinas, and Peñas Blancas, among others. others, which are still affected.