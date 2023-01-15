Home News Build a solid line of defense for the quality and safety of medical devices for epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival
News

Build a solid line of defense for the quality and safety of medical devices for epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival

by admin

Provincial Drug Administration Strengthens Supervision of Enterprises Involving Epidemic Materials

Build a solid line of defense for the quality and safety of medical devices for epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival

Huasheng Online, January 14th (all media reporter Xiao Zuhua, correspondent Wang Qubo Quanrui) The relevant person in charge of the Provincial Drug Administration revealed today that the bureau has issued a document to pass the special supervision and inspection of epidemic prevention and control drug and medical device manufacturers, Unannounced inspections, on-site supervision, etc., built a solid line of defense for the quality and safety of medical devices for epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival, and promoted the implementation of the “New Year’s Guard” campaign to be effective.

The relevant person in charge of the bureau revealed that 15 manufacturers of new crown virus detection reagents, medical protective masks, ventilators, oximeters, oxygen concentrators and other products will be selected to implement key supervision and one-on-one service in the factory; Manufacturers of new crown virus detection reagents and medical protective masks carried out special supervision and inspection, and carried out unannounced inspections on 5 medical device manufacturers that failed many product sampling inspections, reported complaints, and had many supervision and inspection problems. At present, the province has organized 18 inspection teams, dispatched 135 inspectors, completed the inspection of 65 enterprises, investigated more than 120 potential risks, and ordered 5 enterprises to suspend production and rectify.

At the same time, the Provincial Drug Administration will also advance through the combination of investigation and investigation, focusing on whether the enterprise is producing without a license, whether it is producing in an unlicensed site, whether the quality management system is operating normally, whether the product quality is qualified, and whether the production site has been used for other purposes. Check with etc.

See also  Rob Brezsny Pisces horoscope 21/27 October 2021

In the next stage, the Bureau will focus on hot consumption products and supply-demand contradictions after the adjustment of prevention and control policies, do a good job in the quality and safety of epidemic prevention and control drugs and medical devices and promote production and supply, and open a green channel for the application of administrative licenses for epidemic prevention drugs and devices. Under the premise of reducing the cost, the examination can be conducted as soon as it arrives, and the examination and approval can be carried out quickly.

You may also like

​News!Zhou Zuyi was elected Director of the Standing...

Kany García and Abel Pintos present their musical...

FIFA opened a disciplinary report against Argentina for...

Serving the overall situation is more powerful and...

Peace policy to the races

The first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC...

“Humanitarian caravan” in Middle and Lower San Juan

Colombia joins the governments of the world to...

Work is being done to restore the energy...

Ecopetrol reached an agreement to start up the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy