44% of Treviso workers, almost one out of two, have in mind to change job or look for another in the next 12 months. The intention is to find a new job in the same sector to which they belong, but in companies that guarantee welfare and flexibility, as well as a salary commensurate with the role. An ambition that is directly proportional to the degree of satisfaction with one’s job and which mainly concerns the under 35s (over 6 out of 10 young people). This is what emerges from a research conducted by the Research Office of the CISL Belluno Treviso on a sample of 2,550 male and female workers, users of the Caf, of the two provinces.

According to the analysis conducted by researchers Stefano Dal Pra Caputo and Francesco Peron, the workers who declare themselves not entirely satisfied with their work in the Brand – even without wanting to change it – are around 30%, with peaks exceeding 36% among those deals with agriculture, forestry and fishing, almost 35% among health professionals and 34% of those who work in transport and warehousingwhich confirms itself as the sector with the greatest desire for change, for the 56%followed by the sector of catering and hospitality, for 43%. Two areas subject to high seasonal rotation and with the highest number of fixed-term contracts.

What drives workers to want to resign from the job they do? First, the search for a better salaryfollowed by the need to have more free timethe possibility of growing in the company, of obtaining training and the smart workingbut also corporate benefits. In general, the new candidates are aimed at companies that guarantee good welfare policies, especially those of younger workers.

A desire that can also be satisfied by local companies: «You don’t need to go to big cities to find virtuous companies – says the general secretary of the Cisl Belluno Treviso Massimiliano Paglini – even the smallest and most local companies can have good corporate welfare this thanks to the bargaining work we are able to do within them».

«The data that emerged – continues Paglini – confirm a profound transformation of the way in which one approaches or stays at work. THE young they are no longer willing to accept any job at any cost and are quick to change if conditions become unbearable, and on the other hand the older ones reduce a sort of abnegation to work through silent abandonment or big resignations».

The curve of the phenomenon of big resignation there is no sign of falling in the Marca, with 21,920 resignations in the first six months of 2022. In 2021 there were 36,065 voluntary resignations, +42% compared to 25,410 in 2020. «The situation is not rosy, also due to a demographic issue, such as Cisl we ask for a coherent salary, an organization that harmonizes life and work, ongoing training and recognizing the right of workers to collaborate in the management of companies» concludes Paglini.