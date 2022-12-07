Home News Worker from Perosa died on the job at Thermoplay in Pont Saint Martin: the president of the board of directors is under investigation




PEROSA CANAVESE. There is a suspect for manslaughter in relation to the death of Davide Tommaso De Stasio, 47, from Perosa Canavese (Turin), a worker at Thermoplay in Pont-Saint-Martin who crashed on 21 July for a few meters in a technical room of the establishment. This is the chairman of the board of directors, Roberto Bertone, 53 years old, originally from Ivrea (Turin).

The Aosta public prosecutor’s office closed the investigation and asked for the closure of two other members of the board of directors, originally under investigation, for whom no responsibility emerged. According to the investigations coordinated by the public prosecutor Francesco Pizzato, the workplace was not safe: the technical room where De Stasio fell was surmounted by a set of grills, which, in order to favor the ventilation of the refrigerating units present, with the high summer temperatures, were partly removed. An operation that would have destroyed the stability of the grids still present, hence the fall of the worker. Furthermore, the place – again according to the investigators – was easily accessible, as there was only a chain placed for protection.

