World Refugee Day: Hope far from home – a world for refugees too | Company | .a week

the goal of this important event is to spread awareness about the challenges that refugees face and the need for effective strategies for the integration of refugees into host communities. The essence is underscored by the theme of this year, Hope Far from Home: The World Even for Refugees.

On this occasion, the Milan Šimečka Foundation, the Slovak Humanitarian Council and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) are jointly organizing a public event on World Refugee Day, which will take place on June 17, 2023 in Bratislava. The umbrella parade will go through the streets of Bratislava’s Old Town and offer the community an opportunity to meet and support those who came to Slovakia to seek refuge. “The symbol of this day is the umbrella. It is salvation, security and a helper in times of need. Therefore, as a shield, we want to spread it symbolically over those who need it. Not only in Slovakia, but all over the world, the Umbrella Marches draw attention to how vulnerable people on the run are and need our help. Let’s show them our solidarity during the World Refugee Day celebrations, but also on other days,” explains Veronika Fishbone Vlčková, director of the Milana Šimečka Foundation.

The goal of this year’s World Refugee Day 2023 is to support inclusive solutions for refugees and the transformative potential of their integration into host communities. By strengthening a sense of belonging and providing access to basic resources, refugees can rebuild their lives and contribute positively to the development of their host countries.

“World Refugee Day is an international day declared by the United Nations to honor refugees around the world. While it is important to protect and improve the lives of refugees every day, international days like this one help focus global attention on the plight of people fleeing conflict or persecution. Many activities that take place on the occasion of World Refugee Day create opportunities to support and involve refugees,” says Danijela Popovic-Efendic, director of the UNHCR office in Slovakia.

Inclusion is an important factor in solving the refugee crisis because it allows displaced persons to regain control of their lives and become self-sufficient. A world that welcomes refugees and provides them with opportunities is a world that promotes hope and progress.

“Waking up in peace in the morning, going to work, spending free time with family or friends on the weekend. These are all common things for many of us. What we take for granted, however, cannot afford more than 35.3 million people who were forced to leave their country to find protection and a better life far from their homes. That’s why we commemorate World Refugee Day every year as an expression of solidarity with refugees all over the world,” says Peter Devínsky, director of the Slovak Humanitarian Council.

Hope drives individuals to strive for a better future. For male and female refugees, hope is not just a passive desire, but an active effort to improve life. Empowering refugees to take charge of their lives and providing them with the necessary resources can instill a sense of hope and meaning. We can all do more to give refugees more hope and more opportunities during their time away from home, to support them in their new beginnings in life and to enable them to develop their host countries.

about the event

The event will start on June 17 at 2:00 p.m. on the Primatial Square, where the public will gather for the Umbrella Parade.

The procession culminates at Tyršák. Here, visitors can look forward to a rich multi-genre program with activities for all age groups.

The event is free and open to the public, and we invite everyone to attend and express their support for refugees in Slovakia.

More information: https://fb.me/e/7mUTyqe15

