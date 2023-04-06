Due to the uncertainty and economic problems in the country, the increase in the number of people seeking employment or permanent residence abroad has become alarming, and the number of applications for passports from those leaving the country has increased. It has increased from four lakh monthly to seven lakh, it is a disappointing but eye-catching situation in the context of the current political and economic situation. On the other hand, the strategy of continuously increasing prices in various sectors within the country due to the pressure of the financial institution has led to a sharp increase in inflation, due to the pressure on the industrial and commercial sectors and In particular, the decline in exports has led to the tendency of industrial units to close down, which has led to a huge increase in unemployment. The signs of improvement have started to be felt in adopting the path of self-imposed exile. Therefore, the number of people seeking employment abroad is increasing day by day. Unfortunately, our entire political leadership is currently engaged in the game of power struggle, they have no interest in the economic condition of the country and what channels we are facing. In the manifesto of dealing with unemployment, no program is given priority in terms of bringing the country’s economy to the right path and ending poverty, only the war for power is going on, and the people are being made to believe that first give power and then the people. We will think about welfare, while the country is moving towards economic ruin day by day, God willing, any “accident” can be avoided at any time, even if it is the government or the opposition, everyone’s concern is the welfare of the people, reduction in unemployment and this. Other factors related to inflation should be reduced. In this regard, regardless of the traditional politics of the government and the opposition, can’t there be consultation and advice for the improvement of the country’s economy by holding an all-party conference?