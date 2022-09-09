At the meeting point, teachers are the foundation of education and the source of education. On the occasion of the 38th Teacher’s Day, Wu Zhenglong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, visited Nanjing Normal University, Changzhou Vocational and Technical College of Engineering and Wujin District Xuefu Primary School, visited and expressed condolences to the front-line teaching staff, and represented the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government to teachers across the province. Holiday greetings and great respect to educators.

Wu Zhenglong came to the Institute of Moral Education of Nanjing Normal University to visit and condolence to the teacher representatives, and to visit the teaching and scientific research achievements in the humanities and social sciences. He said that Nanjing Normal University has a long history and profound heritage, crouching tiger, hidden dragon, and talented people. It is necessary to adhere to integrity and innovation, give full play to the advantages of discipline characteristics, make good use of academic research results, and guide students to be firm believers, active communicators, and exemplary practitioners of socialist core values. Walkers, striving to be the newcomers of the era who are worthy of the important task of national rejuvenation.

Wu Zhenglong communicated with the teacher representatives and sent flowers and holiday wishes. He said that learning high is a teacher, and a righteous person is a model. Generation after generation of educators at Nanking Normal University, they have passed on the teachings and traditions, and have made great efforts for the party’s education cause. Teachers colleges are the main fronts for cultivating teachers. I hope that everyone will implement the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people, come with a heart, not with half a blade of grass, be a “big gentleman” for students to learn, do things, and be a person, and be a “four haves” that the party and the people are satisfied with. good teacher. The school must attach great importance to the construction of the teaching team, highlight the cultivation of teachers’ morality in all aspects and the whole process, and use “excellent people” to cultivate “better people”. During the investigation, Wu Zhenglong pointed out that for a long time, Nanjing Normal University has provided outstanding talents and made important contributions to the country and the development of various undertakings in Jiangsu. This year marks the 120th anniversary of the founding of Nanjing Normal University. On behalf of the provincial party committee and government, I would like to extend my congratulations and greetings to the teachers, students, staff and alumni of the school. It is hoped that the school will thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on education, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, adhere to the party’s leadership, adhere to the use of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and insist on serving the party and the people. Career services, educating people for the party, cultivating talents for the country, and striving to create new brilliance at a new starting point.

Changzhou is famous for its outstanding people and talents, and it has a fine tradition of emphasizing education and culture. Wu Zhenglong came to Wujin District Xuefu Primary School to learn more about the teaching staff and characteristic courses. He said that peach and plum are all over the world, which is the honor, the supreme glory and the greatest happiness of teachers in their lifetime. We are all teachers’ students. It is the teachers who have worked hard to teach us knowledge and teach us how to behave. I sincerely wish the teachers a happy holiday. I hope that everyone will keep in mind the entrustment of General Secretary Xi Jinping, not only to be proficient in professional knowledge, to be a “class teacher”, but also to cultivate morality and become a “teacher of others”. As a student, strengthen the main position of school education, improve the quality of classroom teaching, enrich the supply of after-school services in the school, let the children develop in an all-round way and grow up healthily, and strive to grow into a socialist builder and successor with all-round development of morality, intelligence, body, beauty and labor. .

At the training base of Changzhou Engineering Vocational and Technical College, Wu Zhenglong communicated with teachers and students of applied chemical technology, intelligent welding technology, practical education of new energy vehicles, and shield machine control. He said that one trick is fresh, eating all over the sky, three hundred and sixty lines, and a champion in every line, and the future of vocational education is broad and promising. It is hoped that the school will deepen the integration of production and education, school-enterprise cooperation, continue to enhance the adaptability of vocational education, guide students to carry forward the spirit of model workers and craftsmen, cultivate more high-quality technical and skilled talents, skilled craftsmen, and craftsmen from great countries, and more effectively promote the province’s high-quality develop.

Everywhere he went, Wu Zhenglong carefully checked the situation of epidemic prevention and control on campus, and asked local party committees, governments, education departments and schools to further implement prevention and control responsibilities and measures, resolutely build a defense line for campus epidemic prevention and control, and resolutely guard the majority of teachers. The safety and health of the students, reassures the children and reassures the parents.

During the survey, Wu Zhenglong emphasized that party committees and governments at all levels should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, and care about teachers with enthusiasm, especially rural teachers, teachers in difficulties, and teachers who participated in counterpart support and assistance, and actively help solve problems. Create a good fashion of respecting teachers and valuing education in the whole society, making teachers the most respected and enviable profession in the society, and accelerating the formation of a good situation in which outstanding talents compete to teach, teachers show their talents, and good teachers continue to emerge. It is necessary to insist on arming the mind, guiding practice, and promoting work with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, vigorously cultivate a team of high-quality professional teachers with noble morality, superb professionalism, reasonable structure and full of vitality, and run a high-quality professional teaching team that the people are satisfied with. Education, promote education fairness, comprehensively improve the quality of education, and provide strong talent support for “carrying up a new mission and writing a new chapter” and realizing the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Chu Yonghong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, and Vice Governor Ma Xin participated in the relevant activities respectively.

Xinhua Daily Junction reporter Huang Wei / Wen Wusheng / photo