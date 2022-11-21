【Forge ahead on a new journey and make achievements in a new era】

Guangming Daily reporter Gao Ping Wang Xiao

In August this year, more than 20 Ulan Muqi from all over the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region gathered in the Ulan Maodu Grassland, and a grand Ulan Muqi Art Festival kicked off. During this period, the Wulan herdsmen went deep into the fields, grasslands in pastoral areas, and industrial and mining enterprises to perform, presenting a cultural feast to the grassroots.

Since the birth of Inner Mongolia’s first Ulan herdsmen in Sunite Right Banner of Xilin Gol League in 1957, the Ulan herdsmen have continued to grow and become a bright cultural business card of Inner Mongolia.

On November 21, 2017, General Secretary Xi Jinping wrote back to the team members of Sunid Right Banner Wulan Muqi, encouraging them to vigorously carry forward the fine traditions of Ulan Muqi, take root in the fertile soil of life, serve the herdsmen, promote literary innovation, and strive to Create more outstanding works that are down-to-earth, spreadable, and memorable, and will always be the “red literary light cavalry” on the grassland. Over the past 5 years, the general secretary’s earnest entrustment has encouraged more than 3,500 Ulan herd riders in the region to keep in mind their original mission, root in the fertile soil of life, keep upright and innovative, work hard, constantly innovate service forms, send joy, send civilization, and convey the voice of the party Serve the people and sing songs for the people.

1. Pass on the voice and care of the party

In the late autumn of Urad Rear Banner in Inner Mongolia, the chill is already strong. Baoribu Gacha, Chaogewendur Town on the border between China and Mongolia, is very lively. The Ulan herdsmen drove more than 100 kilometers to come here. Next to a white yurt is the stage for their performance.

The melodious sound of Matouqin kicked off the performance, and solo singing, Sihu, guitar playing and singing were staged one after another, winning rounds of applause from everyone. Then the team members sat around with the herdsmen to study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and talked about their experiences and thoughts.

“Ulan Mu rode all the way to us to convey the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and studied the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with us, which gave me a clear understanding of the Party’s policies and guidelines.” Bao Ribu Gacha Chen Jing, a herdsman, said that as a herdsman in a border area, he should take on the responsibility and obligation of guarding and securing the border, and live a better and better life.

At present, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region is extensively carrying out creative activities on the theme of the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Around the promotion of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, each Ulan Muqi compiled and created a variety of literary and artistic works such as music, dance, sitcoms, and folk art. The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Federation of Literary and Art Circles recommended 14 groups of outstanding literary and art workers as art instructors to go deep into the Ulan Muqi to guide the rehearsal of new works.

The theme activity of “delivering the party’s voice and care” has also been launched. A total of nearly 300 Wulan animal husbandry service teams have been formed at the autonomous region, League City, and Banner County levels to go deep into agricultural and pastoral areas, remote areas, and areas with weak public cultural services, and carry out activities such as cultural performances, cultural counseling, and film screenings.

On August 8, 2022, the Wulan Muqi team members sang and danced at the opening ceremony of the Ninth Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Wulan Muqi Art Festival.Photo by Ding Genhou/Guangming Pictures

2. “Learning·Creating·acting” is more down-to-earth

“Crops grow well, thanks to your sufficient supply of manure!” “I have a lot of cattle and sheep, and the sheep and cow dung are all yours!” “Let’s walk arm in arm!” In Lan Muqi’s rehearsal venue, the relaxed and cheerful tunes and humorous and down-to-earth lines made people laugh. On the field, two actors wore red flowers on their chests, and with the cooperation of dancers, they performed the new program “Two Brothers”.

In recent years, Inner Mongolia has continued to carry out “learning, creating and performing” activities in Ulan Muqi. Each branch of Wulan Muqi runs around the grassroots all the year round and is active in the front line of production and life. The fiery life of the grassroots people has inspired the creative inspiration of the Wulan Muqi team members and provided Ulan Muqi with inexhaustible creations. source. The most common performances include grass-threating dance, lamb-catching dance, and sheep-shearing dance, as well as skits praising model workers and criticizing idlers, etc., all of which are true portrayals of farmers and herdsmen’s production and labor scenes. Focusing on major themes such as poverty alleviation and celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, Wulan Muqi has created a large number of new works, leading the people of all ethnic groups in the frontier to continuously strengthen their recognition of the great motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, the Communist Party of China and socialism with Chinese characteristics , and effectively forge the consciousness of the Chinese nation community.

This year, Ulan Muqi of the Xilin Gol League innovatively excavated the historical story of “Three Thousand Orphans Entering Inner Mongolia”, and successfully revived the classic dance drama “Prairie Memories”. So far, there have been 10 performances and more than 5,000 audiences. Ordos Wulan Muqi group dance “Black Satin Vest” won the gold medal of the Chinese Dance “Lotus Award”; Ordos City Ejin Horo Banner Ulan Muqi’s original ecological concert “The Herdsman Singing the Communist Party” was selected into the national “Hundred Years” “Excellent Small Works List.

“We must take root in the fertile soil of life, serve the herdsmen, promote literary and artistic innovation, and strive to create more outstanding works that are down-to-earth, spreadable, and memorable.” Said Zana, captain of the Ulan herding cavalry of Sunite Right Banner.

3. Greatly improved team building and service functions

Since November, the Sunit Right Banner Ulan Muqi team has performed more in-depth performances in pastoral areas than usual. They integrated the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into their literary and artistic works, giving lectures while performing, entertaining and entertaining. Herdsman Erdun Bilig is a loyal fan of Ulan Muqi, and he is there wherever there are performances. “Life is better now, and there are many cultural and entertainment methods. But I like to watch Ulan Muqi performances. They can always talk about our hearts!” Erdun Bilig said happily.

In the new era, Wulan Muqi is still widely welcomed by the masses, due to the great improvement of team building and service functions. In 2017, the party committee and government of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region successively issued opinions and regulations to provide institutional guarantees for the establishment and funding of Ulan Muqi. At the end of that year, 75 Ulan Muqi teams in the region were equipped with performance buses, as well as performance service facilities and equipment such as digital movie projectors. At present, there are 3,590 members of the 75 Ulan Muqi teams in the region. In recent years, through continuous injection of fresh blood, the proportion of members with a college degree or above has increased to 64.2%.

Times are changing and conditions are changing, but the fine tradition of Wulan Muqi will never change. In recent years, the whole region has held the “Always Follow the Party” Ulan Muqi pass-through activity. The old, middle-aged and young Ulan Muqi team members participated together and told the story of the next generation under the leadership of the party through performances, coaching, and training. The story of Wulan herding cavalry members trekking on the Gobi grassland in the face of wind and snow, braving the cold and heat, and serving farmers and herdsmen has cultivated the firm determination and confidence of generations of Ulan herding cavalry members to appreciate the party’s gratitude, listen to the party’s words, and follow the party .

Wulan Muqi Art Festival is a big school to improve service functions. It has been successfully held three times since 2017. In the three art festivals, nearly 70 Ulan herding cavalry and more than 2,000 Ulan herding cavalry members participated in more than 200 grassroots performances such as entering factories and mines, entering rural pastoral areas, entering military camp posts, and entering schools and communities. The total itinerary More than 30,000 kilometers, benefiting more than 500,000 people of all ethnic groups.

Ulan Muqi gives full play to the characteristics of “short and capable teams, multi-skilled team members, small and diverse programs, and light and flexible equipment”, innovates the form and content of performances that benefit the people, and meets the diverse cultural needs of farmers and herdsmen. From 2019 to 2022, in the form of “Ulan Muqi +”, a grassroots service team of “Sending Joy and Civilization” will be established, which will be linked by the three levels of autonomous regions, league cities, and banner counties (urban areas). Serve no less than 10 village Gacha (community) service points. Nearly 300 service teams of Ulan herdsmen have traveled to every corner of the grassland, performing more than 3,000 performances every year, and delivering warm and considerate cultural services to hundreds of thousands of farmers and herdsmen. Since the beginning of this year, Ulan Muqi all over Inner Mongolia has created a team of “digital Ulan Muqi” with 24-hour uninterrupted service. The “Online Wulan Muqi” platform has uploaded more than 1,000 excellent works, and the number of visits has reached millions of times.

Keeping upright and innovating, Ulan Muqi, the banner of the national literary and artistic front, is more colorful. In the new era, the “Red Literary Light Cavalry” in northern Xinjiang is bursting with vitality.

