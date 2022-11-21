[Beijing time, November 21, 2022]Immediately after Xi Jinping, the general secretary of the Communist Party of China, was re-elected at the 20th National Congress, he led the new Politburo Standing Committee members to pay homage to the so-called “revolutionary memorial site” Yan’an. A few days ago, Chen Wenqing, the newly appointed secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, also went to Yan’an to show his loyalty, saying that “the political and legal surname is the party.” Analysis believes that Chen Wenqing’s move is to send two signals to Xi, one clear and one dark.

According to the Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China, from November 16th to 18th, Chen Wenqing, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, conducted research in Xi’an, Yan’an, and Weinan, Shaanxi, and visited the “revolutionary” memorial site in Yan’an. When I spoke in Yan’an before, I kept in mind that “politics and law are surnamed the party”, and so on.

Chen Wenqing also emphasized the “struggle” set at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the maintenance of regime security, system security, and ideological security.

Previously, after winning re-election at the 20th National Congress, Xi Jinping took the new Politburo Standing Committee members to Yan’an on October 27 to visit the site of the Seventh Congress of the Communist Party of China, Mao Zedong’s former residence, and the Yan’an Memorial Hall. In his speech, Xi said that the CCP established the guiding position of Mao Thought in the entire party at the Seventh National Congress through the “Yan’an Rectification Movement”. Xi also emphasized the spirit of “carrying forward the struggle”.

The “Yan’an Rectification Movement” mentioned by Xi began in 1942. Mao Zedong launched it in the name of rectifying the “three styles” of study style, party style, and writing style in order to eliminate dissidents and liberal thoughts within the party, and lasted for three years. A large number of people in the movement were persecuted. Hu Qiaomu’s “Reminiscences of Mao Zedong” revealed that “in a year from 1943 to 1944, 15,000 spies were cleared out of Yan’an alone.” From April to June 1945, the Seventh National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Yan’an. Think about joining the party constitution.

Regarding Xi Jinping’s visit to Yan’an after the 20th National Congress to promote “rectification” and “struggle”, Wang Youqun, a former official of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, wrote in The Epoch Times that Xi mentioned the word “safety” 73 times in his report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. A strong sense of “insecurity”. After the 20th National Congress, Xi Jinping visited Yan’an for the first time, again mentioning the “Yan’an Rectification Movement” and talking about the “spirit of struggle”. This may also mean that Xi will further carry out a major purge within the party.

After Xi Jinping went to Yan’an to speak, the secretary of the provincial and municipal party committees of the Communist Party of China also led teams to other red scenic spots to worship. For example, Zheng Shanjie, secretary of the Anhui Provincial Party Committee, led a team to visit the Hongqiqu Memorial Hall in Linzhou City, Anyang. Chen Jining, the new secretary of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, led a team to the site of the First Congress of the Communist Party of China in Shanghai. Huang Kunming, the newly appointed Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, led a team to visit the red ruins such as the Memorial Hall of the Three Congresses of the Communist Party of China.

Analysis: Chen Wenqing’s loyalty to the political and legal system is not loyal

At the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Chen Wenqing, then Minister of State Security of the Communist Party of China, was promoted to a member of the Politburo. On October 28, official media reported that Chen Wenqing had been appointed secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the CPC Central Committee.

Regarding Chen Wenqing’s direct “pilgrimage” to Yan’an, where Xi Jinping had just visited, current affairs commentator Li Linyi told The Epoch Times on November 19 that Chen Wenqing followed Xi Jinping to Yan’an after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Two signals, clear and dark, were released to Xi.

“First, after Xi himself went to Yan’an, Chen Wenqing followed up, which was obviously an act of showing loyalty to Xi. This can also be seen from what Chen said in Yan’an. He emphasized that all It is what Xi is most willing to listen to, such as political and legal surnames the party, maintaining all kinds of security, etc. This corresponds to the disloyalty of the political and legal system, and the CCP regime itself is full of crises and is very insecure.”

As for another hidden signal released by Chen Wenqing, it was sent through Yan’an, where Mao Zedong launched the “rectification” movement. Li Linyi said, “Chen Wenqing is implying Xi that if he wants to carry out another Yan’an rectification in the political and legal system, that is, another big purge, he will not be lenient, including liquidating the former heads of the political and legal system.”

The Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China controls the political and legal system known as the “knife handle”. This system has been the focus of the authorities’ purges in recent years. After Sun Lijun, vice-minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, was sacked in April 2020, on July 8 of the same year, Chen Yixin, secretary-general of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, announced the launch of a pilot program for education and rectification of political and legal teams across the country, calling this purge a “Yan’an rectification.”

In the past two years, the authorities have successively released members of the anti-Xi “Sun Lijun political group” in a high-profile manner. Among them, former Deputy Minister of Public Security Sun Lijun, former Deputy Minister of Public Security and Minister of Justice Fu Zhenghua, and former member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Provincial Political and Legal Committee Wang Like were sentenced to death with a suspended death sentence. On November 17 this year, Liu Yanping, the former vice minister of the Ministry of Public Security and secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission of the Ministry of National Security, was tried and accused of accepting bribes of more than 234 million yuan (RMB, the same below).

Radio Free Asia published a high-tech column in March this year, mentioning that Sun Lijun was cultivated by Shanghai Mayor Han Zheng and Minister of Public Security Meng Jianzhu. During Guo Shengkun’s tenure as Minister of Public Security, Sun Lijun was further reused.

Wang Youqun wrote that the reason why the “Sun Lijun Political Group” dared to oppose Xi is because its backstage bosses are the former Minister of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee Meng Jianzhu, former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, Zeng Qinghong, former Vice President of the Communist Party of China, and Jiang Zemin, former leader of the Communist Party of China.

(Reposted from The Epoch Times/Original title "Analysis of Chen Wenqing's Going to Yan'an to Praise His Loyalty: Explaining the Two Signals of Light and Darkness")

