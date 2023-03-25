14
Imports of liquefied gas are increasing almost everywhere in Europe, but Spain almost doubled them in the year of the war in Ukraine: a boom that has prompted the government to appeal to sector operators, while the EU is also urging put a brake
by Sissi Bellomo
Europe has almost gotten rid of Russian gas, but not when it comes to LNG. Indeed, imports of liquefied gas continue to increase, especially in Spain, where they are becoming a political case. Madrid – which has never had commercial relations with Gazprom and has never developed a dependency on Moscow for gas – has increased its purchases of Russian LNG by 84% since the war in Ukraine began.
Shopping boom
A veritable boom in purchases, which embarrassed the government so much that it pushed…