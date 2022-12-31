How do you adjust your emotions in the face of the current environment? Be the first person responsible for your own health

“Why am I not positive yet?” “What should I do if I am positive?” “Why is it still uncomfortable after recovery?” The peak of the epidemic is approaching, and everyone will feel some tension and anxiety in their hearts more or less.

Are these emotions normal? How to alleviate it? Which emotions require special attention? How to deal with sleep disturbance?

City Express · Orange Persimmon Interactive, in conjunction with major hospitals in Hangzhou, is launching a large-scale science popularization series live broadcast of “Zhejiang Medical Masters, Showing Their Experiences, Fighting the Epidemic Together, and Warming Orange Persimmons”. At 7 o’clock last night, Chief Physician Tan Zhonglin, Director of the Affective Disorders Department of the Mental Health Center Affiliated to Zhejiang University School of Medicine (Hangzhou Seventh People’s Hospital), answered questions from netizens online on how to relieve tension and anxiety during the epidemic in the live broadcast room. At the same time, Yu Zhenghe, director of the Psychosomatic Department of Zhejiang University Jingzhong (Hangzhou No. 7 Hospital), also gave everyone advice on sleep problems during the epidemic.

The following is a live recording, I hope it will be helpful to everyone.

Q: The peak of the epidemic is coming soon. What emotional problems need special attention?

Tan Zhonglin: The epidemic is invading deeply, and its impact may exceed many people’s imagination, and it will bring some emotional and psychological problems.

Lu Lin, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and president of the Sixth Hospital of Peking University, gave a piece of data. Since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, nearly 70 million new patients with depression, 90 million patients with anxiety disorders, and more than 100 million people have suffered from insomnia. In other words, anxiety, depression and sleep problems are emotional and psychological problems that need special attention during the epidemic.

Q: Is it normal to feel anxious during the epidemic? How to break the illusion of yang and fear of yang?

Yu Zhenghe: Mirage and fear of the sun are actually an emotional state of anxiety. First of all, it is normal to have moderate anxiety. Try to accept it, but you must not be overly anxious. Instead, you will be like a frightened bird, and the body’s stress system will not be activated.

How to get rid of the anxiety of phantom yang and fear of yang? First of all, many patients themselves are “anxious personalities”, who love to pay attention to and over-interpret negative information. Such people should spend less time paying attention to epidemic information, don’t listen to gossip, and read more authoritative platforms and official scientific information, and do a good job of science Protection; secondly, maintain a normal work and rest schedule, eat a reasonable diet, exercise moderately, and maintain adequate sleep.

Question: For patients with anxiety and depression, will the condition worsen during this period? What issues should family members pay attention to?

Tan Zhonglin: People’s emotions will fluctuate with the seasons, but not all anxiety and depression patients will get worse in winter. Seasonal fluctuations affect mood through temperature, sunshine, etc. Generally speaking, when the temperature drops and it rains, outdoor activities decrease and the light time shortens, which will have a direct impact on mood. Therefore, for these patients, the following points should also be done during this period:

First, moderate daily outdoor activity, especially when the sun is shining, is important. I usually recommend 6,000 to 10,000 steps per day. Secondly, continue to take the medicine on time and according to the amount, and do not reduce or increase the medicine by yourself. Third, maintain the regularity of eating and sleeping. A part of emotion is physiological, and it is closely related to endocrine hormones, whether to eat enough, and physical strength. Finally, a good family relationship and good communication are very helpful for patients to regulate their emotions.

Question: If a patient who is taking drugs for anxiety and depression becomes positive, can he stop taking the drugs?

Tan Zhonglin: Don’t stop taking the medicine yourself. It’s like continuing to take medicines for high blood pressure and diabetes.

It takes a period of time for the body to adapt to the drug. Sudden withdrawal of the drug may cause insomnia, mood swings, and reappearance of the original symptoms. It can be separated and eaten half an hour apart. If in doubt, consult your attending physician.

Question: After the elderly are infected with the new crown, in addition to caring about their bodies, should family members also pay special attention to their emotions?

Tan Zhonglin: It should be noted that the elderly often have a variety of physical diseases, often take a variety of drugs, and the recovery process may be longer than that of young people.

For the elderly who are infected with the new crown, the first is not to panic; the second is to keep taking the previous chronic disease drugs while taking the new crown-related drugs. The third is to accept this fluctuation when sleep, eating, blood pressure, and blood sugar fluctuate. If in doubt, communicate with the doctor in time. See a doctor if necessary.

Emotions are important in the recovery process of older adults. Family members must learn to be their good teammates and not to be a hindrance. When the elderly lose their temper, or even act like a child, be more tolerant and restrained, and don’t comment at will, let alone criticize. Be more comforting.

Question: Some people have sleep problems after recovering from Yangkang. What’s the matter?

Yu Zhenghe: There is indeed such a situation. On the morning of December 27, our sleep-seeing colleagues saw 60 patients in the half-day outpatient clinic, and about 20% of them were new patients.

There is a term abroad called sleep disorder after the new crown. There are two situations. One is that the sleep itself is fine, but the symptoms after infection affect sleep, and the sleep rhythm is disrupted. Under such circumstances, the original sleep can be restored quickly. Another is that some patients usually do not sleep well, and after the sun becomes positive, the poor sleep situation will aggravate. Even after recovering later, sleep disturbances will still occur. This group of people should pay attention, use some short-term sleep medicine, and use professional sleep methods to recover as soon as possible. If it still doesn’t improve, seek the help of a specialist.

Question: Facing the current environment, how should I adjust my emotions?

Tan Zhonglin: First of all, put the current specific stage into the life course, and believe that you can complete the task at this stage; if you feel that it is really difficult to complete the task, go to the hospital in time and communicate with the doctor. Trust that you will not face this task alone. Secondly: Eat when you should eat, sleep when you should sleep, and go to work when you should go to work. Again: If you have time, play a game of chess with your children, only lose but not win; spend half an hour listening to your lover, no defense, no comment, nod more; the family takes a walk in the park by the small river, and have a video chat with their parents Telephone. Finally, do 1 housework every day, maintain 6,000 steps of exercise every day, and read books for 8 minutes a day. When you have more important things to do, you will not always pay attention to your emotions.