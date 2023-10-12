Xi Jinping Explores Ceramic Culture and Technological Innovation in Jiangxi Province

Headline: Chinese President Xi Jinping Explores Jingdezhen and Shangrao Cities in Jiangxi Province

Subtitle: President Xi Jinping’s visit focuses on ceramic culture, technological innovation, ecological protection, and rural revitalization

Jingdezhen and Shangrao, Jiangxi Province – Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a visit to Jingdezhen and Shangrao cities in Jiangxi Province on the 11th. The General Secretary inspected several sites including Taoyangli Historical and Cultural Street in Jingdezhen, Changhe Aircraft Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., and Shimen Natural Village in Wangcun, Qiukou Town, Wuyuan County, Shangrao City. During the visit, President Xi aimed to gain insight into the preservation and promotion of ceramic culture, corporate technological innovation, ecological protection of wetland parks, and rural revitalization efforts.

President Xi’s first stop was Taoyangli Historical and Cultural Street in Jingdezhen, a renowned center for Chinese ceramics. He closely examined the protection and inheritance of the region’s unique ceramic culture. Jingdezhen, often referred to as the “Porcelain Capital” of China, has a rich history spanning over a thousand years. President Xi highlighted the importance of preserving this cultural heritage and expressed his commitment to supporting its continued development.

Next, President Xi visited Changhe Aircraft Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., where he focused on corporate technological innovation. Changhe Aircraft Industry is a leading aviation company known for its production of helicopters and aircraft parts. President Xi emphasized the need for innovation in the aviation industry and encouraged the company to further its research and development efforts to remain competitive on the global stage.

Continuing his visit in Shangrao City, President Xi explored the ecological protection of the Shimen Natural Village in Wangcun. The village is known for its lush wetland parks and scenic landscapes. President Xi stressed the importance of environmental conservation and called for sustainable practices to protect these valuable natural resources.

Lastly, President Xi inspected the promotion of rural revitalization in Wuyuan County. The visit to the Shimen Natural Village aimed to observe the progress made in rural development initiatives. President Xi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving the living standards and economic opportunities for rural communities.

President Xi’s visit to Jingdezhen and Shangrao City exemplifies his dedication to cultural preservation, technological advancement, and sustainable development. His emphasis on ceramic culture, corporate innovation, ecological protection, and rural revitalization demonstrates the government’s multifaceted approach towards achieving China‘s long-term goals.

The visit received widespread coverage and was conducted by Xinhuanet reporters Zhang Xiaosong and Lin Hui, with photography by Ju Peng, Xie Huanchi, Yan Yan, and Liu Bin.

