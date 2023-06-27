Xi Jinping Meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister and Pledges to “Socialist Cooperation…Realization of International Justice” :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

“Both countries confirm the spirit of equality, mutual benefit, solidarity, mutual trust, and win-win cooperation”



“Human-centered ideology…Support for the modernization of socialism in both countries”



Vietnam “supports China as one… will actively participate one-on-one”

[베이징=신화/뉴시스] Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) poses for a commemorative photo during a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Trinh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on May 27 (local time). 2023.06.28.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Myeong-dong = Chinese President Xi Jinping appealed to Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Trinh for cooperation centered on socialist values. He also called for a just international order through international economic cooperation.

According to Xinhua News Agency on the 28th (local time), after meeting with Prime Minister Pham Pham in Beijing, the capital of China, on the 27th, President Xi said, “Faced with the increasingly serious and complex international situation, China and Vietnam have reached an agreement of equality, mutual benefit, solidarity, mutual trust and win-win cooperation. Check your mind,” he said.

“We must work together for common development, bringing more benefits to the peoples of both countries and adding more stability to the world,” Xi said. We are working to build it,” he said.

Regarding the shared socialist system, Xi described Vietnam as a comrade with high mutual trust, a mutually beneficial partner, and a friend who knows each other well. He urged both sides to adhere to the anthropocentric ideology and firmly support the path of socialism and modernization that suits each situation.

Prime Minister Pham responded by saying that developing a long-term, stable and healthy bilateral relationship was the strategic choice and top priority of the Vietnamese Communist Party and government.

“Vietnam is proud of the major innovative achievements made by the CCP in theory and practice,” he added.

The two heads of state also reaffirmed their commitment to foreign economic cooperation.

“A more just and reasonable international order should be promoted, and a peaceful and stable external environment should be created to promote the modernization of the two countries,” Xi said.

They also requested that the two countries jointly oppose decoupling, disconnection of industries and supply chains, and oppose politicization of economic, scientific and technological issues. Xi stressed the need for both countries to protect fairness, justice and their respective development rights and interests at the international level.

At the same time, “China is willing to import Vietnamese products with high marketability,” he added. .

“Vietnam firmly adheres to the ‘One China‘ policy, upholds the World Development Initiative, World Security Initiative, and World Civilization Initiative, and supports China‘s accession to the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP),” Pham said. We will actively participate in the construction of the furnace,” he said.

“Vietnam opposes the politicization of economic issues and is willing to work closely with China to fight against all kinds of risks and challenges,” he said. “Never allow any force to drive a wedge between the two countries.” bluffed.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

