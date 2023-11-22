Home » Xi Jinping: Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. China is willing to work with Russia to continuously deepen bilateral relations_China Net
President Xi Jinping Meets with Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin to Discuss Bilateral Relations

On the afternoon of November 22, President Xi Jinping met with Russian State Duma Chairman Volodin at the Great Hall of the People. During the meeting, both leaders discussed the deepening of Sino-Russian relations and cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

Xi Jinping commended Volodin for his active commitment to promoting Sino-Russian relations over the years. He highlighted the positive contributions made by Volodin in deepening the traditional friendship between the two countries. President Xi also mentioned the recent friendly meeting he had with President Putin, where both leaders made new plans and arrangements for China-Russia relations and all-round cooperation between the two countries.

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, and President Xi expressed China’s willingness to work with Russia to continuously deepen bilateral relations featuring permanent good-neighborly friendship, comprehensive strategic coordination, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

In response, Volodin conveyed cordial greetings from President Putin to President Xi and expressed gratitude for the strong relationship between the two leaders, which has elevated the status of the two countries from strategic partners to “strategic friends.” He also emphasized the important role of the parliament in developing relations between the two countries and their people.

The meeting between President Xi and Chairman Volodin highlights the commitment of both nations to strengthening their bilateral ties, and sets the tone for an enduring and mutually beneficial relationship in the years to come.

