Xi Jinping Urges Strengthened Measures for Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Work

Xi Jinping Instructs on Flood Prevention and Disaster Relief Work

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, State President, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, has made important instructions regarding flood prevention and disaster relief work.

The recent heavy rainfall in Chongqing and other areas has led to flooding above the warning level in some rivers, resulting in casualties and property losses from geological disasters like mountain torrents and mudslides.

As the country approaches the critical period of “seven downs and eight ups” in flood control, with the main flood season approaching for the seven major river basins, such as the Yangtze River, Huaihe River, Taihu Lake, and Songliao River basins, the need for comprehensive coordination and effective disaster prevention measures has become paramount.

Xi Jinping has called upon the National Defense Command, Ministry of Emergency Management, and Ministry of Water Resources, along with other relevant departments, to strengthen overall planning and coordination. This involves enhancing consultation, research, and judgment capabilities, as well as improving monitoring and early warning systems. The primary focus should be on prioritizing the safety of people’s lives and property, with the aim of minimizing losses across the affected regions.

In response to these instructions, party committees and governments at all levels have been urged to fully assume their main responsibility for flood prevention and disaster relief. Leading cadres are expected to strengthen emergency response efforts and command operations from the frontlines. The principle of prioritizing the people’s lives and property and taking responsibility for protecting the land has been emphasized. Every effort must be made to minimize the various losses caused by the ongoing flood and disaster situation.

With disaster prevention and relief being the key priority at this crucial time, it is hoped that the authorities at all levels will implement necessary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the people, while also effectively managing any potential damages.

