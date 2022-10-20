October 20, 2022 1:01 pm

On the occasion of the twentieth national congress of the Communist Party of China (CCP), Xi Jinping will almost certainly obtain confirmation for a third term as party general secretary and president of China. He will thus become the longest-serving leader after Mao Zedong and the rules and norms that are supposed to govern the Chinese Communist Party regime will be torn apart. Those rules and norms were largely instituted by Mao’s successor, Deng Xiaoping, who came to power in 1978. Deng knew from personal experience what the harms of the party’s ideological fanaticism could be. During the Cultural Revolution, one of his sons was paralyzed due to the fury of the Red Guards. Deng himself had been stripped of his official positions and sent for four years to work in a factory in a remote province. During his long revolutionary career, he was purged of the government three times. To ensure that China could no longer fall prey to such terror, Deng – with the support of other veterans of the revolution who survived the Cultural Revolution – had introduced collective leadership and imposed age and mandate limits for most highest positions within the Chinese Communist Party. In the following decades, Chinese presidents never went beyond two terms and politburo members respected an unofficial age limit of 68. Below expectations

However, Xi revealed how fragile Deng’s “rules-based system” actually was. In fact, putting aside the noise about Deng’s achievements, judgments about his reign within the CCP are mixed, not least because his personal commitment to abide by the rules has been well below expectations. See also 34 existing high-risk areas in Chengdu have accumulated 7,688 people in close contact with 34 tracking management_News Center_China Net In fact, Deng despised collective leadership and formal procedures. He seldom called meetings of the Politburo Standing Committee because he wanted to deny his main rival, a bitter conservative opposed to economic reform, a platform from which to challenge his political line. Instead, he preferred to exercise his leadership through private meetings with supporters.

There is nothing extraordinary about China‘s difficulties in complying with rules and regulations. Even mature democracies like the United States face similar challenges

Furthermore, in his dealings with leaders close to pro-democracy forces, Deng often violated the procedures and rules that he himself had established. With the ousting of two liberal-oriented CCP leaders – Hu Yaobang in 1986 and Zhao Ziyang (who rejected Deng’s order to apply martial law during the Tiananmen crisis) in 1989 – he defied party regulations. There have also been cases where Deng has not introduced rules that would have undermined his economic interests. More importantly, in agreement with other senior CCP leaders, it did not impose an age or number of mandates limit on the members of the Politburo. Even if they could not hold formal government positions indefinitely, they would never lose the authority they exercised over decision making. Similarly, Deng did not put in place any rules to determine who could chair the Central Military Committee. This allowed him to continue to preside over it too after he resigned from other posts. Following this precedent, Jiang Zemin did the same in 2002. When it came to overcoming motions in 2018 to remove the mandate limit from the constitution, Xi benefited from the fact that the CCP had not imposed an official mandate limit. to its general secretary. See also The kiwi of discord - Junko Terao There is nothing extraordinary about China‘s difficulties in complying with rules and regulations. Even mature democracies like the United States face similar challenges, as Donald Trump’s presidency clearly demonstrated. However, should the formal system of constitutional checks and balances fail, democracies can at least count on the reaction of a free press, civil society and opposition, as happened against Trump.

advertising