According to foreign media, on Tuesday, talented girl singer Bi Li and her rumored boyfriend publicly showed their affection and sealed their new relationship.

On the evening of October 18, 20-year-old Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish) and rock group next door singer Jesse Rutherford (Jesse Rutherford) after dinner in Los Angeles, did not avoid playful kisses on the street , confirmed the previous rumors that the two were dating.

Oversized denim jacket, slacks and Converse sneakers, Billie’s outfit is still avant-garde, Rutherford, 31, wearing a navy and white striped long-sleeve top and dark trousers, white slippers on her feet, gently helps her Backpack.

After coming out of the Indian restaurant in the movie city, Rutherford walked towards the car with Bi Li in his arms, talking and laughing along the way, stopping several times to kiss and post. The humorous Rutherford made Billie laugh a few times, and rewarded him with a kiss before getting in the car.

It was their second date in just two days, and the day before they were photographed dining at a vegetarian restaurant, and Billie looked at Rutherford with an affectionate look.

Last week, a fan posted a video of seeing Billie and Rutherford holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Night. In a bathroom photo posted by Billie’s brother, Rutherford is wearing a black jacket similar to the one in the fan video. Bili also posted a selfie in the bathroom of Universal Studios, and the clothes also matched the video.

This new CP with an age difference of 11 years was strongly opposed by many netizens, because they found that when Rutherford knew Bi Li, she was not yet an adult. Someone picked up a group photo of 16-year-old Billie and Rutherford at a makeup party on December 18, 2017, which inevitably gave the impression that LSP abducted an ignorant girl.

Bi Li has always been tight-lipped about her private life. She once said that she prefers to keep her relationship private. “I’ve been thinking, what will happen to those who openly share their relationships and then break up?”