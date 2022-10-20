The Da Rold Belluno Volley Team and ADMO Belluno team up to raise awareness among young people about bone marrow donation. Yes, the company headed by president Sandro Da Rold is ADMO testimonial. And the collaboration in the name of sport and solidarity was officially unveiled last Wednesday, on the occasion of the championship round against Monselice Volley (won 3-0 by the rhinos): another club linked to ADMO.



19 October 2022

Specifically, DRL will collaborate to spread a message of life and promote bone marrow donation: the only effective cure for many blood diseases.

A first informative evening involved the management staff and the A3 series athletes (as well as some of the D series) to tell what ADMO is and what it means to become potential donors: at that point, it was decided to follow this splendid path of gift .

Immediately, in fact, eight volleyball players gave availability for the typing, which then took place in the following days at the Transfusion Center of the San Martino di Belluno hospital: “A nice surprise – explain the leaders of the association – was to discover that the captain of the team, Alex Paganin, had already been enrolled in the bone marrow donor register for some time ».

The president Sandro Da Rold, the deputy Andrea Gallina and the general manager Franco Da Re said they were “enthusiastic about the determination in supporting ADMO: we are convinced that the world of sport, through its image and concrete example, can contribute to educating young people to authentic passions, a healthy lifestyle and important values ​​».

Finding the right “type”, unfortunately, is difficult, if it is true that only one person in 100 thousand is compatible with those waiting for a bone marrow transplant. Entering the donor register, on the other hand, is really simple: a small blood sample is enough to be entered in the database and perhaps, one day, have the privilege of saving a life.

«If you are between 18 and 35 years old and a body weight over 50 kg – this is ADMO’s appeal – come forward. Like the guys of the DRL Volley Team: join the big team of the Italian bone marrow donor registry (IBMDR). Take the necessary blood draw and give yourself the chance to become the right type for that “someone” who is playing the most important game of him today: the one for life. We thank the volleyball players who immediately got involved: it is appropriate to say, “sporty to the core” ».