(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Xiamen added 2 new confirmed cases in 3 medium-risk areas

China News Service, Xiamen, August 13 (Reporter Yang Fushan) The Xiamen City Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Headquarters issued the No. 20 circular on the 13th. After comprehensive research and judgment by the expert group, starting from August 13, the city’s Siming District . Three new medium-risk areas have been added in Huli District, and corresponding control measures have been implemented.

According to the news from the Xiamen Center for Disease Control and Prevention, from 18:00 on August 12 to 12:00 on the 13th, the city detected 2 positive cases of infection at the centralized isolation point, and they were transferred to the designated hospital for isolation and treatment in a closed-loop. Confirmed cases of pneumonia (mild).

The notice stated that No. 51 and 53 Hubin Middle Road, Siming District; the negative first floor of Building C, Xinjing Center, No. 25 Jiahe Road, Siming District (Miami Fitness Swimming, Shuxinfang Club) and Houkeng Community, Jinshan Street, Huli District. Some areas of Kengqian She (No. 91-93, No. 95, No. 97, No. 151-152, No. 232, No. 235-241) are classified as medium-risk areas, and control such as “people do not leave the area and take things at the wrong peak” is adopted. measure.

Other areas within the jurisdiction of Siming District and Huli District, except the medium-risk area, are classified as low-risk areas, and preventive measures such as “personal protection and avoidance of gatherings” are taken. People in low-risk areas leave Xiamen City and need to take nucleic acid tests within 48 hours. Negative certificate.

The Xiamen Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced the basic situation of the 2 newly confirmed cases:

Case 18 is the close contact person of case 17. The current address is No. 53 Hubin Middle Road, Siming District. On August 12, it was transferred to the centralized isolation point as a close connection. The nucleic acid test result on the 11th was negative, the nucleic acid test result was positive on the evening of the 12th, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed on the morning of the 13th. Its activity track mainly involves:

August 11, 15:54-16:18 Take Metro Line 1 (Wenzao Station-Lianhualukou Station), 16:18-18:58 Miami Fitness Swimming (Xinjing Store, Xinjing Center C, No. 25 Jiahe Road) Building minus 1st floor), 18:58-19:30 take Metro Line 1 (Lianhualukou Station-Wenzao Station), 21:00-22:00 Rejue Barber Shop (South 1, No. 895, Guomao Plaza, Hexiang West Road) next to the door), and the rest of the time at Weijue Grocery Store (No. 51, Hubin Middle Road).

On August 12, Wei Jue Grocery Store (No. 51 Hubin Middle Road).

Case 19 is the close contact person of case 17. The current address is No. 239, Houkengqianshe, Jinshan Street, Huli District. On August 12, it was transferred to the centralized isolation point as a close connection. The nucleic acid test result on the 11th was negative, the nucleic acid test result was positive on the evening of the 12th, and a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia was diagnosed on the morning of the 13th. Its activity track mainly involves:

On August 11th, at 13:10, gather at the nucleic acid sampling point in the parking lot of Xinjiayuan District B. At 13:27, take bus No. 6 (Houqingqian Bus Station – Lianban North Bus Station), 13:48 Shifen Convenience Store (Xinjing) Store), 13:50-17:00 Miami Fitness and Swimming (Xinjing Store, 1st Floor, Building C, Xinjing Center, No. 25 Jiahe Road), 17:00-17:25 Liuyi Convenience Store (Xinjing Store), 20 :10-20:30 Lianban Xincun District 1, 20:40 Miami Fitness Swimming (Xinjing Store, 1st Floor, Building C, Xinjing Center, No. 25 Jiahe Road), 23:44 Take bus No. 129 (Lianhualukou Station – Zhong Lun Station).

August 12, 0:30 Chongqing Malatang Hot and Sour Noodles (76-102 Houkengqianshe), 0:39 Yuerong Supermarket (No.232 Houkengqianshe).