Comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, comprehensive implementation, and the guidance of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to promote the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work

Xie Yunce attended the video conference of the city’s discipline inspection and supervision system to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and made a report

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Zhou Xiaoping)According to the deployment of the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and the arrangement of the Municipal Party Committee, on the evening of November 28, the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision held a video conference for the city’s discipline inspection and supervision system to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Xie Yunce, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection, and Director of the Municipal Supervisory Commission attended the meeting and make a presentation report. The meeting will set up the main venue at the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, and the county and urban discipline commissions will set up sub-venues, covering three levels of discipline inspection and supervision agencies (organizations) at the city, county and township levels.

Xie Yunce closely connected the discipline inspection and supervision work with the reality of Yueyang, taking “what to learn”, “how to learn” and “how to use” as the main line, systematically interpreted the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in a simple and simple way, and further studied, publicized and implemented the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Great Spirit made deployment arrangements.

Xie Yunce pointed out that we should refresh ourselves in comprehensive study. Seriously read the original work, learn the original text, understand the principles, and focus on clarifying the contents of the seven aspects including the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is necessary to make further efforts to fully grasp. Pay attention to benchmarking and table comparison, learn from time to time, learn from time to time, learn from reality, believe in practice, keep up with follow-up, and strive to implement the party’s 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China Spiritual deployment requires careful attention to detail. It is necessary to increase efficiency in full implementation. Highlight the strengthening of political supervision, faithfully support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”; highlight the integrated promotion of the “three non-corruption” and always maintain a high-pressure anti-corruption situation; The normalization and long-term effect of “wind”; highlight the improvement of supervision quality and efficiency, and strive to improve the party’s self-revolutionary system and norms; highlight the strengthening of the “three modernizations” construction, and focus on forging an iron army of discipline inspection and supervision; Work planning, and strive to promote the continuous high-quality development of the city’s discipline inspection and supervision work.