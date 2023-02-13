Xinhua All Media+｜Spring plowing orderly and vigorously lays the foundation for a bumper grain harvest

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-13 12:11

It’s time for another year of spring plowing, don’t miss the farming time and don’t miss the spring. Spring plowing preparations are being carried out in various parts of China. Spring sowing grain production accounts for about 60% of the year, and spring management grain production accounts for nearly 40% of the main rations. Doing a good job in spring plowing and spring management is crucial to ensure the stable production and supply of grain and important agricultural products throughout the year.

To stabilize and increase production, technology is the key. On the front line of spring plowing and preparation, advanced agricultural machinery is full of kinetic energy, providing strong support for agricultural production.

Spring plowing and preparation for farming, agricultural materials first. In order to win the “first battle” of grain production, all parties have made great efforts to play the “first move” to ensure the guarantee of agricultural materials such as chemical fertilizers and agricultural machinery.

Plant a grain of millet in spring, and harvest ten thousand seeds in autumn. Doing a good job in all aspects of spring plowing and preparation will lay a solid foundation for a good harvest in the new year. Every drop of sweat swayed on the earth will moisten the “seeds” of a good harvest, and let us have more confidence to secure our jobs in China and create a better life.