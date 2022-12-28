Home News sigh it. The church of San Gottardo remains cordoned off, funds are being raised
sigh it. The church of San Gottardo remains cordoned off, funds are being raised

sigh it. The church of San Gottardo remains cordoned off, funds are being raised

In the hamlet of San Gottardo (municipality of Sospirolo) the perimeter of the church remains cordoned off, damaged by the lightning that struck the bell tower at the beginning of August. It is necessary to carry out the safety works before considering the area usable, but around 83 thousand euros are needed. The parish aims to raise 70% through the 8×1000, while the fundraising is open for the remaining 25,000 to which it is possible to contribute directly to the parish current account by indicating this Iban: IT 62 E 08140 61311 000013047411

Videos and photos by Sara De Col

01:17

