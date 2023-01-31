At 16:34 on January 30, the D3755 “Stabilizing Employment and Promoting Development – Free Special Train for Guangxi Migrant Workers Returning to Guangdong” carried more than 500 Guangxi migrant workers and successfully arrived at Guangzhou South Railway Station.

Wei Wenkun, who just got off the bus, went to work in Guangdong in 2007 and is now working as a foreman in a factory in Huadu District, Guangzhou. In recent years, Wei Wenkun has been returning to work in Guangdong by special train after the Spring Festival. He said that it used to be a long journey back to work, and it was not easy to buy a ticket, but now it is guaranteed and free to return to his hometown, and he feels very “warm”.

According to China Railway Guangzhou Bureau Group Co., Ltd., as of January 30, more than 100 special trains for migrant workers from Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Guangxi and other places have arrived in Guangdong one after another. It is estimated that by February 5 (the fifteenth day of the first lunar month), there will be more than 80 special trains for migrant workers arriving in Guangdong. These special trains will ensure the smooth return of more than 100,000 migrant workers from other provinces to Guangdong.

“We have unblocked the whole chain of migrant workers returning to work in Guangdong, helping migrant workers from before and on the way to work, so that they can return to work as soon as possible, so that they can work and earn money.” The relevant person in charge of the Human Resources and Social Security Department of Guangdong Province said.

On January 30, migrant workers lined up at Guiyang North Railway Station to take a train to Guangdong. (Photographed by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Xu)

In recent years, many departments in Guangdong have worked hard to improve their ability to serve the real economy through various methods such as special vehicles for returning to work, special trains for migrant workers, and special planes. The employment of laborers from Guangxi, Hunan, Sichuan and other major labor exporting provinces in Guangdong is stable, which also effectively guarantees the employment needs of enterprises in Guangdong.

The TCL air-conditioning manufacturing center factory in Nantou Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province has started construction. Factory director Xiang Minjun still remembers that on the fourth day of the first lunar month, in the cold wind, he looked forward to the employees returning from Wuzhou, Guangxi. Seeing the return-to-work vehicles drive into the factory one after another, he felt much more at ease.

On the same day, five return-to-work special vehicles organized by the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Zhongshan City arrived at Nantou Town, Xiaolan Town and other places, and sent about 200 technical backbones and management talents to various enterprises. The person in charge of the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Zhongshan City said that from the fourth day to the fifteenth day of the first lunar month, the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau will organize 32 special buses to pick up more than 1,400 returning employees from other provinces from Guangxi, Sichuan, and Guizhou.

Guangdong Galanz Group Co., Ltd. has participated in the recruitment activities organized by the Guangdong Human Resources and Social Security Department in December last year. It went to Guangxi, Guizhou and other places to connect with inter-provincial workers, and uniformly arranged “point-to-point” migrant workers to pick up employees back to work. With the help of the eastern and western poverty alleviation cooperation projects, migrant workers from Liupanshui, Guizhou and Qiandongnan Prefecture were also introduced.

“The Human Resources and Social Security Department has also introduced preferential policies and provided financial subsidies to help enterprises stabilize employees and expand recruitment.” Liang Zhaoxian, chairman and president of Galanz Group, said that the company’s magnetron, electrical accessories and other production lines can be produced at full capacity as soon as they start.

In Dalang Town, Dongguan, many enterprises are already busy. In the production workshop of Dongguan Houwei Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., employees are basically in place. Zhou Jiantao, director of the company’s president’s office, said that with the support of the government and the efforts of the company, most of the employees who went home for the New Year have returned to work, and the resumption rate has reached about 90%.

On January 27, Galanz was busy in the production of electrical accessories. (Photo provided by the interviewee)

In the special train for migrant workers, there are not only heart-warming stories about stabilizing employment and securing employment, but also the changes in the job types of a large number of migrant workers, which also reflects the “password” of high-quality development of enterprises and even the local area.

As the economic pillar of his family, Wei Wenkun has continuously improved his work ability and increased his income by participating in skills training provided by the government and enterprises in recent years. He said: “The government has a lot of free training, and companies continue to provide learning opportunities. Find what suits you. Only by improving your skills can you better adapt to the changes of the times and the requirements of companies. In the new year, I hope to learn more skills.”

Behind the changes in the employment structure is the high-quality development of digital and intelligent enterprises. According to Liang Zhaoxian, Galanz has transformed from the traditional “Order Receiving-R&D-Production-Delivery” model to an industrial Internet ecosystem that integrates supply, production, sales, and users, and has realized a closed-loop data loop for the entire system of the industrial chain and supply chain.

This year, Galanz launched dozens of technician positions to the society, and recruited more than 5,000 technicians in the first batch. Liang Zhaoxian said that Galanz is focusing on building a systematic technician training system, and through the strategy of “all employees skilled”, it promotes the development of employees towards the path of “general workers-key positions-industrial technicians-engineers”. Since 2022, more than 20,000 production front-line employees have been trained.

With the transformation and upgrading of enterprises and industries, Guangdong’s economic structure has been continuously optimized, and the quality and efficiency of development have been continuously improved. In 2022, Guangdong will have eight trillion-dollar industrial clusters, 67,000 industrial enterprises above designated size, and 69,000 high-tech enterprises, ranking first in the country. The added value of advanced manufacturing and high-tech manufacturing accounted for 55% and 29.5% of the designated industries respectively. (Reporters Wu Tao, Huang Haoyuan)

