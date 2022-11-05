Xinhua News Agency, Changsha, November 5th Title: Iterative upgrade of computing power to empower thousands of industries – Observations from the 2022 World Computing Conference

Xinhua News Agency reporters Bai Tiantian and Xie Ying

Simulation computing, quantum computing, green computing, smart chips, operating systems, interactive terminals, smart manufacturing, medical health, transportation… From November 4th to 5th, at the 2022 World Computing Conference held in Changsha, Hunan, a ” The vision of calculating everything” unfolds to the public. Driven by computing power, algorithms and data, the application scenarios of thousands of industries have been continuously implemented, and the scale of the advanced computing industry has grown rapidly.

Computing faster and greener

In the computer room of the National Supercomputing Changsha Center at the foot of Yuelu Mountain, blue cabinets are lined up. The “Tianhe” new-generation supercomputer system is running, with a peak double-precision floating-point computing performance of 2 billion quadrillions per second, equivalent to the computing power of one million computers.

It is understood that since “Tianhe-1” left the name of China‘s supercomputer at the top of the world‘s top 500 supercomputers in 2010, my country’s computing power level has continued to jump. Peng Shaoliang, deputy director of the National Supercomputing Center in Changsha, said at the conference that the comprehensive computing power of the “Tianhe” new-generation supercomputer system is 150 times that of the previous generation, and the computing power “base” has been further consolidated.

Lu Xicheng, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and director of the Xiangjiang Laboratory Academic Committee, believes that computing power has become a new focus of global strategic competition, and the society’s demand for computing power is growing and pressing. In recent years, traditional scientific computing and new intelligent computing have been integrated, and new tracks of high-performance computing have been continuously explored.

Green computing products in the product display area of ​​the 2022 World Computing Conference.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Bai Tiantian

Not only to be faster, but also greener. The 2022 World Computing Conference specially opened the theme forum of “New Computing and Green Computing Power”, and displayed a variety of green computing products at the same time. Experts at the meeting said that big data centers are often large energy consumers. In the context of “dual carbon”, how to save energy and reduce emissions has become an important issue.

The reporter saw a “submerged liquid-cooled computer” in the product display area. The chips, memory, motherboard and other components are all immersed in a special liquid, and a lot of bubbles emerge after the liquid is heated. The on-site staff said that the traditional big data center mainly relies on “air cooling” to dissipate heat during operation, while the “liquid cooling” technology can save 20% of electricity and better achieve sustainable and green operations.

Apply more, get closer

On the intelligent manufacturing production line, circuit boards pass through the conveyor belt one by one. The industrial camera “second level” identifies whether there are scratches, whether the screws are tightened, etc., and the defective products are immediately pushed out of the conveyor belt.

Pointing to the demonstration equipment in the product display area, Chen Tianle, a staff member of Huawei, said that a small data center is deployed in the workshop, and a production line can process 16 channels of high-definition video signals with only one inference chip for computing. At present, such technology has been applied in metallurgy, integrated circuit, photovoltaic and other industries.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of computing power application scenarios. From scientific research, industrial design to intelligent manufacturing, food, clothing, housing and transportation, advanced computing is entering thousands of households and empowering thousands of industries. For example, the supercomputing center was originally mainly used for scientific research projects such as weather forecasting, and now it has begun to serve industries such as medical and health care, cultural tourism, and video.

The staff introduced the intelligent transportation system to the audience at the 2022 World Computing Conference Results Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Sihan

Yang Jun, deputy general manager of Smart Eye Technology Co., Ltd., said that artificial intelligence technology supported by computing power, algorithms, and data has run through the entire process of medical and health work, for disease prevention, risk assessment, early diagnosis, drug treatment, and family health. Management helps.

Wang Jiangping, a member of the Party Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, believes that computing technology has been widely used in urban governance, energy and power, rail transit, industrial manufacturing and other fields, driving new models in the fields of smart cities, smart grids, autonomous driving, and smart manufacturing. , New business formats are constantly evolving.

Industry is bigger and more integrated

On November 4th, the “World Computing Changsha Zhigu” located in the Xiangjiang New District of Hunan Province, a “Intelligent Computing Center” full of science and technology like a glass house was launched. The “World Computing Changsha Zhigu” project has a total investment of 18 billion yuan. It is expected to be completed in 2024 and will become the core area of ​​Changsha’s advanced computing industry cluster.

In recent years, advanced computing has been used as a new driving force for industrial development. The “White Paper on the Development of Advanced Computing Industry (2022)” released at the 2022 World Computing Conference pointed out that during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the average annual growth rate of the advanced computing industry is expected to be close to 10%. By 2025, the scale of the direct industry is expected to exceed 35,000. billion.

Visitors experience virtual driving at the 2022 World Computing Conference Results Exhibition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Chen Sihan

With the continuous expansion of the advanced computing industry, how to build a new digital ecosystem? The reporter noticed at the conference that many companies signed a strategic cooperation agreement to jointly build a major innovation platform, and some government departments solicited application scenarios from the society to promote the open sharing of government data, and “integration” and “collaboration” have become recurring keywords. .

Huang Xingdong, deputy general manager of China Electronics Technology Group Co., Ltd., believes that the advanced computing industry needs to be integrated and developed. It is necessary to promote collaborative innovation of scientific research institutes, universities, enterprises and other parties, strengthen joint research on key technologies such as industrial software core algorithms, and promote the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain. Common development, forming an ecology of deep interaction, symbiosis and integration.

(Shiratada, 谢樱)

