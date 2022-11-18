People’s Daily Online, Xining, November 17. This website learned from a press conference held by the Xining City New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters that at present, the city’s epidemic prevention and control situation is still severe and complicated, and the central and western districts are in the critical period of ending. Anti-rebound and non-proliferation are still the focus of work; the development of the epidemic situation in the northern and eastern districts is still at a high level, and the growth momentum of positive cases in the city’s society has been initially contained.

Liu Bo, deputy secretary-general of the Xining Municipal Government, said that overall, the city’s epidemic situation is in a period of fluctuations, clustered epidemics are still developing in some areas, sporadic cases appear from time to time in the society, and the risk of community transmission and cross-regional penetration of the epidemic continues to exist. The transmission chain has not been completely blocked. In this regard, while further improving the management and control of risk areas, Xining City will further improve the management of key industries, further improve the optimization and adjustment of nucleic acid testing, further improve the investigation of risks and hidden dangers, further improve the living security of citizens, and comprehensively improve the prevention and control of epidemics. Work quality and efficiency.

At present, there are 262 high-risk areas in the main urban area of ​​Xining City, involving 369 buildings, 28,239 households, and 62,917 people. Since November 11, a total of 69 high-risk areas and 102 medium-risk areas have been adjusted to low-risk areas. As of November 16, except for 185 high-risk communities among the 2,231 communities in the main urban area, 1,633 of the remaining 2,046 communities have been released, accounting for 79.8%.

Xining scientifically adjusted the scope and frequency of nucleic acid screening in the community where the high-risk area is located and surrounding areas to prevent risk spillover. Optimize the setting of nucleic acid sampling points to facilitate the nearby detection of the masses, and ensure that “willing to check everything” and “must check when going out” are implemented. Since the implementation of the 20 measures for epidemic prevention and control, household management in Xining City has increased from 72,100 on the 11th to 84,000 on the 16th, and the number of individual tubes has increased from 7,400 to 10,200. The scientific nature of nucleic acid testing, Pertinence, accuracy, and timeliness are more prominent.

At the same time, according to the industry field, Xining organized and completed the entry of basic information of key groups as soon as possible, and continuously improved the basic information database of key personnel. Strengthen the health monitoring of the elderly with basic diseases and chronic diseases in institutions. In the past two days, 14 elderly people have been arranged to see a doctor through the green channel. On November 16, 130 market entities such as large supermarkets and catering establishments were restored in the four districts, and a total of 4,531 market entities of various types were restored. 156 vegetable direct sales vehicles from 57 enterprises in the city entered 384 residential quarters in the four districts for sale; carried out point-to-point linear distribution of 36,240 “vegetable packages” of 235.7 tons, 154 tons of grain and oil, 0.9 tons of meat, 17.9 tons of eggs, and 10,162 pieces of milk. As of November 16, Xining City has received 51,557 appeals for people’s livelihood, 50,318 of which have been resolved, with a completion rate of 97.5%.

In addition, A Runyan, deputy director of the Housing Security and Real Estate Administration Bureau of Xining City, introduced that since the outbreak of this round of epidemic, the property industry in Xining City has responded quickly and actively implemented prevention and control measures. Up to now, more than 20,000 employees of 640 property service companies in the city have devoted themselves to the front line of epidemic prevention and control, including 744 party members, who are sticking to the community and the front line day and night. At the same time, the property industry overcame the shortage of personnel and supplies, and tried every means to solve the fire safety of the community, elevator operation, fire control room on duty, environmental disinfection, boiler room, secondary water supply pump room, power distribution room and other facilities and equipment maintenance, safety inspection and Owners can solve problems such as water filling, charging, heating, etc., and ensure the normal operation of community facilities and equipment.

