Taiwanese actress Lin Chi-ling and Japanese actor AKIRA held a wedding of the century in 2019. Taking advantage of the third anniversary, Lin Chi-ling posted an 8-minute video on Facebook on November 18, and lamented: “Time has passed too fast.”

Lin Chiling and AKIRA met when they co-starred in the stage play “Chibi～Love～”. After many years, the two fell in love and finally became married. Lin Chiling and AKIRA announced their flash marriage in June 2019, and held a ceremony on November 17 of the same year A wedding of the century.

When the marriage news was announced to the public 3 years ago, Lin Chiling expressed emotionally: “At the right time, let us see the appearance of love”; today, 3 years later, Lin Chiling once again sweetly expressed her heart to her other half AKIRA: “The best time , I met you. Ordinary days, ordinary and romantic; in the future, we will be safe and sound. The days are small and repeated, but they are all happiness; happiness is fermenting, and life is moving forward. Hand in hand, with our little baby, All good things are on the way.”

In the middle of the night on November 18th, Lin Chiling uploaded a nearly 8-minute video, and wrote gratefully: “Happy 3rd anniversary of the wedding ceremony, thank you to all of you who helped us create the most perfect day together on 2019.11.17”, At the same time, I sighed: “Time flies too fast! We should cherish each other more and be happy together, shall we be together?”

