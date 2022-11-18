Original title: The Chinese Basketball Association announced that the Serbian Djordjevic will be the coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team.

On November 16, the Chinese Basketball Association made adjustments to the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team, announcing that Du Feng would no longer serve as the head coach, and at the same time selected Serbian Alexander Djordjevic as the head coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team.

Djordjevic had previously coached the Serbian men’s basketball team for 6 years, and led the team to win the runner-up in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He will lead the Chinese men’s basketball team to play in the sixth window of the world preliminaries and the 2023 World Cup, and strive to lead the team to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Team experience

Won multiple international competition medals

Serbian coach Djordjevic succeeded Du Feng as the new coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team.

According to the plan, Djordjevic will arrive in China on the 18th. After completing the quarantine in Hangzhou, he will go to the CBA League Division to have in-depth exchanges and communication with the Chinese Basketball Association and relevant personnel, and fully start the formation of the Chinese men’s basketball coaching team and the national team. The team inspects the work.

As a player and head coach, Djordjevic has won Olympic, World Cup and European Championship medals many times. Djordjevic has played for Partizan Belgrade, Olympia Milan, Bologna, Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and other teams as a player. He also played briefly in the NBA. As a coach, he has coached many top clubs with excellent results.

Objectively speaking, Djordjevic has a good leadership resume and coaching experience.

coaching style

Emphasis on defense and strict management

After retirement, he coached club teams such as Milan Olimpia, Treviso Benetton, Panathinaikos, Bayern, Bologna and Fenerbahce, winning Italian, Turkish and UEFA Champions League titles. From 2013 to 2019, Djordjevic served as the head coach of the Serbian men’s basketball team. Among them, he led the team to win the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and led the team to win fifth in the 2019 World Cup.

Some Serbian coaches serving as assistant coaches in the CBA once introduced Djordjevic’s coaching style to the reporter of Beijing Youth Daily: a typical European coach, strict management of the team, and a veritable iron-fisted coach. He emphasized defense and even regarded it as the first element for the team to win; he coached the team’s game rhythm and quick offensive and defensive transitions and so on. A Serbian coach commented on Djordjevic: “He is a natural winner and has an extraordinary desire for victory. He is a fighter and will never admit defeat. At the same time, he was also an excellent defender, so he I hope to pass on these successful experiences to the team he leads.”

adapt to run-in

Choose players that suit your system

There are also many things that worry the outside world about Djordjevic’s coaching. For example, Djordjevic has relatively little understanding of Chinese basketball and players. It must take some time for him to choose players that suit his system and style of play. After that, the Chinese men’s basketball team must go through a period of mutual adaptation and adaptation. But at the same time, the number of warm-up matches and official matches of the Chinese men’s basketball team is relatively small, and the opportunities for the team to run in are relatively limited, and they will face the arduous task of obtaining tickets for the Paris Olympic Games in the World Cup next year. From this point of view, there are many uncertain factors for Djordjevic to lead the team. Tight time and heavy tasks are undoubtedly the truest portrayal of Djordjevic leading the team. The biggest goal of the Chinese men’s basketball team is to return to the Olympics. If Djordjevic can lead the team to do this, then his coaching resume will once again add a lot of color. (Reporter Song Xiang)

figure

Du Feng resigns

He kept the coach’s bottom line

On November 16, the Chinese Basketball Association thanked the former head coach Du Feng for his contribution and dedication to the Chinese men’s basketball team in the past three years, and Du Feng also said that being able to fight for the country is the most valuable experience no matter as a player or as a head coach and highest honors. Du Feng also expressed his gratitude to the Chinese Basketball Association, all members of the men’s basketball team and all sectors of society for their strong support, and said that he will continue to work hard to contribute to Chinese basketball in the future.

In fact, during Du Feng leading the Chinese men’s basketball team to compete in the fifth window of the world preliminaries, local media in Serbia have reported that Djordjevic will become the new coach of the Chinese men’s basketball team. It stands to reason that at the moment when the Chinese men’s basketball team is facing such an important event, the news of the upcoming coaching change will definitely have a negative impact on the team. But fortunately, the Chinese men’s basketball team withstood the pressure and won the world preliminaries with the Iranian and Bahrain men’s basketball teams, thus successfully qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

Du Feng has coached the Chinese men’s basketball team for three years. At this time, he put down the coach of the national team. There are multiple factors, but one of them is his personal wish. According to the reporter of Beijing Youth Daily, after Du Feng led the team to compete in the Asian Cup and the fourth window of the World Preliminaries, he has already expressed his desire to resign. But at that time, there was less time for coach selection and it could not be completed, so Du Feng continued to lead the team to compete in the fifth window of the world preliminaries.

For Du Feng, in these special three years, he should have received a lot of training and endured a lot of pressure. In the past three years, there are actually two major events for the Chinese national men’s basketball team. The first is to qualify for the Olympic Games, and the second is to enter the World Cup. In this way, in Du Feng’s three-year national team coaching career, the bottom line goal that must be achieved has also been achieved.

Du Feng took office on October 31, 2019. At that time, China‘s basketball talent and performance were in a trough. Under such circumstances, the situation of the national team was not optimistic when Du Feng took over. Many players who are capable of entering the national team in the league were injured, and the field was stretched. What is even more chilling is the doubts and abuse. This is the most stressful and painful thing for a coach.

Du Feng has done his best in the past three years. He went abroad to play with his players. There are many things to worry about and pay attention to in special times. As a coach, he has more responsibilities. Maybe we can’t do better. For example, the ranking in the Asian Cup can be improved, and the World Cup qualifiers can win more and win more when playing against teams such as Iran and Bahrain.

Du Feng’s national team coaching career is over, and he has at least kept the bottom line of his position. (Reporter Liu Ailin)