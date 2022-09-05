Xu Qin emphasized at the video dispatch meeting of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic and the Provincial Headquarters

News from our newspaper on the 4th (reporter Cao Zhongyi and Li Guoyu)On the morning of the 4th, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Leader of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, presided over a video scheduling meeting of the leading group and the provincial headquarters. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, fully implement the work deployment of the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism, adhere to the people first, life first, adhere to external defense imports, internal defense rebound, adhere to dynamic clearing, and implement ” “Early, Accurate, Strict, Meticulous” and “Nine Early” requirements, strengthen confidence and determination, make concerted efforts, unite as one, resolutely win the battle of epidemic prevention and control, and meet the party’s second goal with a safe and stable social environment and solid and effective epidemic prevention and control results. Ten victories held.

Hu Changsheng, commander-in-chief of the Provincial Leading Group for Response to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic, made work arrangements. Zhang Anshun, Zhang Wei, Shen Ying, Wang Yixin, Yang Bo, He Liangjun, Yu Hongtao, Li Haitao, Sun Dongsheng and Li Yi attended the meeting. Harbin, Daqing, and Suihua cities reported on epidemic prevention and control.

The meeting pointed out that the current epidemic situation facing our province is complex and severe, with huge internal and external pressures to prevent the spread of the epidemic, and the task of epidemic prevention and anti-epidemic is arduous. Leading cadres at all levels in all localities and departments should improve their political positions, make epidemic prevention and control the top priority at present, resolutely eliminate paralysis, laxity, and fluke thinking, always keep a clear head, strengthen a sense of urgency, consolidate responsibilities at all levels, and refine Implement anti-import, anti-proliferation, and anti-spill measures, and win the battle of epidemic prevention and control with the fastest speed, in the shortest time, and at the lowest cost.

The meeting demanded that Daqing City should work harder, be stricter, and implement again, highlight the problem orientation, adhere to precise policy implementation, and resolutely fight the tough battle to eradicate the epidemic. Organization and mobilization must be in place to ensure that all things must be managed and done by others; the society must be “quiet”, and regional management and control must be strictly implemented; nucleic acid testing of all employees must be fully covered, and all inspections must be done to ensure process safety and safety. The results are accurate; the flow adjustment must be accurate, with thorough investigation, comprehensive information, and timely delivery; the transfer must be efficient and closed-loop, and the transfer risk prevention measures must be refined to prevent cross-infection; Positively infected persons must be treated in a timely and effective manner, resolutely guard the bottom line of no death, and strictly prevent the occurrence of hospital infection; living materials must be effectively guaranteed, with greater emphasis on transportation reserves, and timely delivery; public opinion must be strengthened, vigorously publicize the advanced deeds in the anti-epidemic process, and timely Release authoritative information, respond to social concerns, quickly curb the development of the epidemic, resolutely prevent the spread and spillover, and achieve social zero as soon as possible. Daqing is a benchmark city in the country. In the face of the epidemic, it is necessary to vigorously promote the Daqing spirit and the Iron Man spirit, and further strengthen confidence and determination. , work hard to win the overall victory in this fight against the epidemic!

The meeting demanded that Harbin and Suihua should take strict epidemic prevention and control measures, conduct nucleic acid screening in a strict manner, and increase the intensity of flow investigations. Standardize isolation management and control measures, strictly control social aspects, eliminate cluster risks, do a good job in rural epidemic prevention and control, guard the territorial defense lines of cities, counties, and districts, cut off the transmission chain within the region, strictly prevent external spread, and put out the epidemic as soon as possible.

The meeting emphasized that all localities, departments and units should take the epidemic as an order, make a sharp attack, and implement normalized prevention and control measures in detail. It is necessary to build a solid line of defense for prevention and control, strengthen territorial and department management, strengthen “three public” coordination and cross-regional investigation, strengthen timely and accurate information push, strengthen support and cooperation, and continuously improve the prevention and control capabilities of the whole society. It is necessary to implement prevention and control measures, do a good job in the real-time inspection and control of arrivals and returnees from risk areas, increase the frequency of nucleic acid testing for risk groups, increase the strength of civil defense, material defense, and technical defense at ports and border cities, and strictly control the flow of people and crowded places. Establish a multi-point-triggered forecast and early warning mechanism, prepare for prevention and control forces, emergency supplies and disposal capabilities, strictly prevent and control the campus epidemic, and strengthen the management and control of personnel flow risks in key periods such as the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, and guide The public should protect themselves and build a solid barrier for epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to consolidate the responsibilities of prevention and control, implement the “quadrant responsibilities” of territories, departments, units and individuals, and make good use of the “four systems” of leadership responsibility, work promotion, assessment and evaluation, and supervision and accountability, so as to make the grassroots party organizations the battle fortress. The vanguard and exemplary role of party members and party members have been well played, and party members and cadres at all levels have been organized and mobilized to set an example and charge ahead, actively participate in the front line of epidemic prevention and anti-epidemic, and demonstrate their responsibility in the epidemic prevention and control battle.

The meeting is held in the form of a video conference. The responsible comrades of the relevant units directly in the province attended the meeting at the main venue. Each city (prefecture), county (city, district) has branch venues.