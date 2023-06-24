Home » XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games inaugurated San Salvador 2023
XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games inaugurated San Salvador 2023

This Friday, El Salvador inaugurated the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Sports Games, San Salvador 2023, a historic event that will take place in the country over the next few weeks.

The President, Nayib Bukele, was present together with the First Lady, Gabriela de Bukele, to kick off the great sporting event of international stature, which has great personalities, including the Salvadoran soccer player, Jorge “Mágico” González.

After the entry of the Salvadoran president, the notes of the national anthem were sung. Subsequently, the opening ceremony began with different acts, among which are artificial intelligence, dance, music, and history of El Salvador.

Also, the Head of State gave a speech in which he highlighted the work carried out by the different institutions, getting the venues ready in a year and a half, a task that involves at least 6 years.

In addition, the delegations participating in the games paraded through the stadium and the Salvadoran athlete lit the Fire Torch of the Central American and Caribbean Games, San Salvador 2023.

