The meeting pointed out that less than a week after the closing of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping led the new Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee to pay tribute to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site, and inspected the work of Yan’an’s agriculture, rural areas and education, which fully reflected the general secretary’s high level of development in Yan’an. Attaching great importance to and having a deep friendship with the people of the old area has pointed out the direction, provided the fundamental follow, and added a strong impetus for us to forge ahead in the new era and new journey. It is necessary to study, grasp and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The care and entrustment are fully implemented.

The meeting emphasized that we must adhere to a firm and correct political direction, adhere to the ideological line of emancipating the mind and seeking truth from facts, establish the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, carry forward the glorious tradition of self-reliance and hard work, and deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”. More consciously achieve “two maintenance”. It is necessary to accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas, promote the high-quality development of the apple industry, continue to consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization. We must conscientiously implement the strategy of rejuvenating the country through science and education, insist on teaching and educating people with the spirit of Yan’an, improve the overall level of education in the city, and strive to cultivate socialist builders and successors who develop morally, intellectually, physically, aesthetically, and labor in an all-round way. We must do a good job in cultural relics protection and education on revolutionary traditions, adhere to grading and classification, protect and manage revolutionary sites in accordance with the law, and deeply explore the history of the party during the Yan’an period, the rich connotation of the Yan’an spirit and the value of the times, and promote the in-depth integration and development of culture and tourism.(Reporter: Chen Hongjiang)