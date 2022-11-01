Home Technology Microsoft wants you to be an Xbox insider – Gamereactor
As an avid Gamereactor reader, you definitely know about Microsoft’s Xbox Insider program. It’s free and gives you the chance to try out Xbox features long before the official release.

For now, Microsoft wants more people to join the program, technical program manager Donovan Giraldo wrote on Xbox Wire:

“In the Xbox Insider team, we’re always looking to share new features and experiences with our users through the Update Preview Program. In the Preview Program, we’re giving you early access to multiple levels, all of which are available through a variety of different previews. Rings are accessed and split.

Xbox Insiders can get early access to a range of experiences around new features, games, and ease-of-use features before anyone else. Xbox strives for high quality and reliability with every system update, so we rely on you to let us know how we’re doing.

If this sounds interesting, head over to the link above and sign up for the program.

