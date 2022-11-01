6.4% of the employees of the Policlinico di Bari have a state of health that allows them to carry out their work with some limitations. This is what emerges from the 2021 annual report on health surveillance prepared by the University Occupational Medicine Unit of the Bari hospital directed by Professor Luigi Vimercati. The hospital in the Apulian capital is well below the Italian average: the Bocconi Cergas study, aimed at evaluating the presence in Italian health and hospital organizations of judgments of suitability with limitations, estimated a national average percentage of 11.8%.

Thanks to the screening carried out through periodic and preventive visits carried out by Occupational Medicine, in addition, 44 new diseases affecting employees were identified (in the course of 2021) concerning the cardiovascular system, the thyroid, the digestive, respiratory and osteoarticular, nephropathies and ocular pathologies. “Thanks to meticulous health surveillance – explained Professor Vimercati – we are able to constantly monitor the health of the workers of the Polyclinic, about 6 thousand, and to detect early on the onset of some pathologies that allow the worker to intervene. with immediacy and effectiveness in the necessary treatments “.

From the report, drawn up by Occupational Medicine, it emerges that the number of accidents at work within the Policlinico di Bari in 10 years has more than halved and accounts for 0.04% of the total population that takes service every day in the hospital facilities. The most common types of injuries concern accidental falls, injuries while traveling to work and accidental punctures.