Yi Lianhong emphasized at the “No. 1 Reform Project” Conference on the Optimization and Improvement of the Provincial Business Environment

Yi Lianhong emphasized at the “No. 1 Reform Project” conference on the optimization and improvement of the province’s business environment. He emphasized that he would never be satisfied and bravely set the trend. He comprehensively created an upgraded version of the first-class business environment and created new advantages in Zhejiang’s development environment on the new journey.

Hosted by Wang Hao

On the morning of the 17th, Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, emphasized at the “No. The reform direction of the socialist market economy, adhere to the “two unshakable”, deeply implement the “eight eighth strategy”, vigorously promote innovation, deepen reform, tackle difficulties, open up and improve, benchmark the world‘s first-class, anchor the country’s best, take responsibility, work hard, and bravely Standing at the forefront of the trend and always striving to be the first, we will comprehensively create an upgraded version of the first-class business environment, make every effort to create a province with the best business environment, and create new advantages in Zhejiang’s development environment on the new journey of Chinese-style modernization.

Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Wang Hao presided over the meeting. The meeting is held in the form of video conference, and each district, city, and county (city, district) has a branch venue. Liu Jie, Peng Jiaxue, Chen Yijun, Liu Xiaotao, Xu Wenguang, Qiu Qiwen, Liu Xin, and Wang Changrong attended the provincial main venue or related branch venues. At the meeting, the Reform Office of the Provincial Party Committee reported on the implementation of the “No. 1 Reform Project” on optimizing and improving the business environment, and the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the Provincial Department of Finance, Hangzhou City, Quzhou City, and Wenling City made exchange speeches.

Yi Lianhong pointed out that the business environment is a comprehensive reflection of the governing philosophy, governance level, administrative efficiency and overall image, and is directly related to the development of a place and the improvement of its overall competitiveness. Our province proposes to implement three “No. 1 Projects”. Among them, the optimization and improvement of the business environment, the “No. 1 Reform Project” is key to leading breakthroughs, and has a strategic position to mobilize the whole body. It is necessary to promote the spirit of never being satisfied, effectively enhance the sense of crisis, sense of urgency and mission of re-optimizing and improving the business environment, and deeply understand that optimizing and improving the business environment is a “must-answer question” for the in-depth implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” on the new journey. Submit a high-scoring answer sheet; it is the “competitiveness” to win the development initiative under the new situation, and we must fight the initiative; it is the “general traction” for comprehensively deepening reform in the new stage, and we must bravely enter the deep water area to lead the environment to leap forward with ideological improvement. Take action to advance and drive development to break through.

Yi Lianhong emphasized that it is necessary to comprehensively promote the re-optimization and improvement of the business environment in accordance with the standard of standing up to the tide, closely follow the marketization, rule of law, and internationalization, accelerate the overall upgrade from convenient services to value-added services, and insist on reducing links. Stopping, not letting up on policy innovation, not slack in solving problems, and strengthening government service capabilities; speeding up the overall upgrade from the resolution of specific issues to governance innovation, actively promoting the “revision, abolition and interpretation” of laws and regulations, and effectively protecting the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises. Build a new regulatory mechanism to enhance the protection of the rule of law; accelerate the comprehensive upgrade from the opening of elements to the opening of the system, improve the “standardization” of market competition, the “openness” of system rules, and the “credit” of society, and enhance market allocation; From the comprehensive upgrade to the opening of the new game, focus on optimizing the industrial ecology, factor guarantees, and infrastructure functions to enhance development support; accelerate the overall upgrade from external incentives to endogenous drives, strengthen positive guidance, reduce negative noise, and continue to stimulate private enterprises in Zhejiang. Entrepreneurs have the cultural gene of daring to be the first, daring to venture and fight hard, polish the golden business card of “enterprise dare to do”, create a new force of “entrepreneurship and innovation”, build a new paradigm of “friendly relationship”, and enhance cultural leadership; The comprehensive upgrade from wealth creation to achievement excellence will enhance the ability to shape value, making Zhejiang a hot spot for entrepreneurs to achieve self-transcendence, inspire family and country feelings, and create first-class enterprises, and provide the best environmental support for our province’s “two firsts”.

Yi Lianhong emphasized that there is no end to the optimization and improvement of the business environment, and it is always at the starting point. It is necessary to use the mechanism of hard work to be the first, effectively strengthen the organization and leadership, emphasize the implementation of responsibilities, dare to act first-class, and focus on practical results with a good style of work, and build a benign mechanism of “cadres dare to act, locals dare to break through, enterprises dare to do, and the masses dare to pioneer” to guide the whole society. Departments across the province and the majority of party members and cadres competed to learn from each other, overcome difficulties and overcome difficulties, and gathered the vitality of re-optimizing and improving the business environment.

Wang Hao emphasized that the business environment can only be better, not the best. All localities and departments must fully understand that the business environment is the core competitiveness, and promote the optimization and improvement of the business environment. Responsible for the mission, take the initiative to combine the deployment requirements of the theme education, adhere to the problem-oriented, goal-oriented, and performance-oriented, and always lead the development with reform first, and strive to build our province into a magnetic field that gathers high-end elements, a fertile soil for innovation and entrepreneurship, and modern governance. template. We must firmly focus on key tasks, implement targeted policies, make precise efforts, focus on reform and improvement against the world‘s first-class standards, accelerate the transformation of ideas, leadership systems, market mechanisms, and governance methods, and strive to promote “doing things without asking for help, doing things in accordance with laws and regulations, and doing things in accordance with laws and regulations.” Convenience, high efficiency, and heart-warming business environment brand; meet the needs of enterprises, focus on reform and improvement, ask the needs of the enterprise, ask the plan, ask the effect of the enterprise, and resolutely break through all kinds of “rolling doors”, “glass doors” and “revolving doors” , continue to optimize the entire chain of services throughout the entire life cycle of the enterprise, and stimulate the enthusiasm of the whole society for innovation, entrepreneurship and creation to the greatest extent; follow the road map to grasp reform and upgrade, seize the day and night, and make sure that everything can be implemented and everything will be effective. It is necessary to establish and improve the responsibility system, strengthen overall planning and close cooperation, timely investigate, summarize, and promote good experience and good practices in reform, accelerate the convergence of coordinated and efficient reform forces, achieve unity of thought, action, and policy, and jointly implement reform. Difficult things are done, reform is done well.