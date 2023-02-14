Home News Yopal Aqueduct Company publicized the start of construction of the aqueduct in La Bendición
News

by admin
The EAAAY formalized the start of the construction of the aqueduct in Ciudadela La Bendición, where 4,873 families will benefit with an investment of $7,862,665,884 from the General Royalty System.

“With the development of this aqueduct construction that begins today, the construction of the main network will be given, which will allow expanding the coverage of the aqueduct service in the sector and for the partial plan Alamedas Martha Mojica,” said the mayor of Yopal Luis Eduardo Castro.

The project contemplates the construction of the sectoral primary network 5 from the west carrera 1f with 65th street, to the 68th street with west carrera 2b; construction of distribution networks and connections to the aqueduct system.

Community leaders thanked the Municipal Administration for the will and the work carried out around this sector, which is reflected in the improvement of the quality of life of this community.

The socialization of the start of these works took place last Saturday afternoon, in an act chaired by the mayor of Yopal, Luis Eduardo Castro.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

