Yopal House of Justice celebrated its 20 years with a microfootball tournament supported by the IDRY – news

The “Amigos Comuna 2 Casa de Justicia – IDRY” Indoor Soccer Championship ended with resounding success, organized by the Management of the Yopal House of Justice with full support from the Institute for Sports and Recreation IDRY.

The tournament framed the celebration of the 20 years of the Yopal House of Justice that were completed this Sunday, December 17, with the intention of integrating the youth of the neighborhoods of Commune 2 closest to the headquarters of these two entities, both located in this populous sector of the capital of Casanareña.

Through the president of the Community Action Board of the El Triunfo neighborhood, Diego Cordero, the other presidents were summoned, and there was the unrestricted support of the IDRY through the director Miguel Barón Pirabán and the deputy director Gelmar Giraldo Guánaro, providing resources of uniforms to the 8 participating teams, judging, awards and logistics.

For a week and playing on the fields of the El Remanso, Villa del Sol, María Milena and El Triunfo neighborhoods, the tournament gained in importance because in addition to integrating these communities, it showed the enormous potential of these young people accompanied by some experienced players , achieving extraordinary sporting performance accompanied by the emotions that this sport brings.

Finally, the brave and young team from the El Triunfo neighborhood won the final over its counterpart from María Milena by a score of six goals to five, being crowned champion of the tournament. The team from the Los Andes neighborhood was third and the House of Justice, fourth. To complete the sweep of the El Triunfo neighborhood, they also took the goalscorer trophy with Fabián Cárdenas, and the least defeated hurdle with Luis Archila.

The presidents of the participating neighborhoods, in unison, congratulated the extraordinary organization, development and awards of the championship, inviting the Municipal Administration to continue carrying out this type of activities, where in the end everyone was declared winner.

Source: Yopal Mayor’s Press

