Insta360 challenges GoPro by collaborating with Leica

Insta360 has introduced two new action cameras, the Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro, positioning itself squarely in the market where GoPro and DJI currently dominate. These new devices aim to offer direct competition, adopting a rectangular format similar to that of leading action cameras, such as GoPro and DJI Osmo Action.

Although Insta360 action cameras maintain the classic rectangular design, they differ in technical details. The Insta360 Ace features a 48MP sensor and a 16mm-equivalent ultra-wide-angle lens, allowing for shooting up to 6K at 30p. On the other hand, the Insta360 Ace Pro presents a partnership with Leica and offers a larger sensor, still 48 MP, but with slightly less bright optics, while offering superior video quality with the ability to shoot videos up to 8K at 24p.

Both models share significant features, such as the ability to capture slow-motion sequences in 4K at 120p or in Full HD at 240p. They also offer RAW photo recording, H.265 video encoding, and an HDR video mode. Gimbal-type stabilization and 360-degree horizon locking are features found on both action cameras. While a log format for retrospective calibration is missing, both models come with useful screens for monitoring recordings.

Insta360 Ace and Ace Pro are already available on the market with competitive prices. The basic model, Insta360 Ace, has a price of 409.99 euros, while the “Ace Pro” version is available for 479.99 euros. These new devices present themselves as direct competitors in the action camera market, offering a combination of video quality and advanced features to challenge established leaders like GoPro and DJI.

Follow us on Social Media

Post Views: 14

Share this: Facebook

X

