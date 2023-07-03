Home » Young motorcyclist falls and dies in the Pordenone area – Friuli VG
News

Young motorcyclist falls and dies in the Pordenone area – Friuli VG

by admin
Young motorcyclist falls and dies in the Pordenone area – Friuli VG

In Azzano Decimo late yesterday evening. Help is useless

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JULY 03 – A motorcyclist, aged about 31, died following the serious injuries sustained in a road accident that occurred around 10.30 pm yesterday in Azzano Decimo (Pordenone), in Cesena, in via Cesena.

Due to causes being investigated by the Carabinieri of the Pordenone company, the man was traveling on a motorbike when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up off the road, falling. According to what has been ascertained up to now, no other vehicles were involved.

After the call for help reached the Nue112 emergency number, the operators of the first level operations room transferred the call to the regional health emergency operating structure, which sent an ambulance and a medical vehicle to the site from Pordenone and the helicopter first aid, simultaneously activating the fire brigade and the public force. The life-saving maneuvers practiced by the medical and nursing staff were useless: for the man it was not possible to do anything else than decree death.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Another train derailment accident occurred in Russia due to an explosion Kremlin: Kiev is behind multiple terrorist attacks

You may also like

Promoting Openness and Inclusiveness: Wang Yi Calls for...

Aci Teramo renews the blessing of military and...

National Government inaugurates a modern complex of buildings...

The week of pride and sexual diversity ends

Accident in Vandoies, 23-year-old South Tyrolean dies –...

Punjab Chief Minister is not stopping the treatment...

And some motorcyclists continue to show their lack...

Leading the High-Quality Development of Schools: Implementing Xi...

Narbolia, dives to save his partner’s son and...

What a people!! – Naibaat

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy