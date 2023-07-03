Young motorcyclist falls and dies in the Pordenone area – Friuli VG

In Azzano Decimo late yesterday evening. Help is useless

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JULY 03 – A motorcyclist, aged about 31, died following the serious injuries sustained in a road accident that occurred around 10.30 pm yesterday in Azzano Decimo (Pordenone), in Cesena, in via Cesena.



Due to causes being investigated by the Carabinieri of the Pordenone company, the man was traveling on a motorbike when he lost control of the vehicle and ended up off the road, falling. According to what has been ascertained up to now, no other vehicles were involved.



After the call for help reached the Nue112 emergency number, the operators of the first level operations room transferred the call to the regional health emergency operating structure, which sent an ambulance and a medical vehicle to the site from Pordenone and the helicopter first aid, simultaneously activating the fire brigade and the public force. The life-saving maneuvers practiced by the medical and nursing staff were useless: for the man it was not possible to do anything else than decree death.



