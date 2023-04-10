Home News Young motorcyclist lost his life when he collided with a vehicle in Río Chiquito – news
News

Young motorcyclist lost his life when he collided with a vehicle in Río Chiquito – news

by admin
Young motorcyclist lost his life when he collided with a vehicle in Río Chiquito – news

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Specialized Directorate against Drug Trafficking, managed to prosecute seven possible members of an illegal structure that would be involved in large-scale marijuana trafficking.

These people were captured in proceedings carried out by CTI personnel and National Army units in Caloto (Cauca), Puerto Asís (Putumayo), Cali (Valle del Cauca) and Monterrey (Casanare).

The evidence shows that these people apparently obtained marijuana in Caloto and Toribio (Cauca), from where they acquired large quantities of marijuana, to later send it by land to Cali (Valle del Cauca), where their marijuana was collected. great majority and from there also send it to Putumayo, Meta, Huila and Antioquia.

The detainees were brought before a guarantee control judge and charged with the crimes of conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime, and trafficking, manufacture or possession of narcotics. The defendants must comply with the measure of custodial confinement in prison.

Those affected by the decision are:

  • Miguel Flórez Padilla, alias Pulga, designated leader.
  • Alejandra Geovana Correa, sentimental partner of alias Pulga, and allegedly responsible for the distribution of the drug and the accounting of the structure.
  • Henry Mestizo Escué, alias Tío, who would be the supplier of marijuana in Cauca.
  • Ingrid Florez Padilla, aka Caroll; and José Pantoja Quintero, possible in charge of the illegal scaffolding in Putumayo.
  • Dawher Golberto Leguizamón, aka Partner; and Yolman Carranza Caro, alias Villa, accused of acquiring technological equipment, planning routes and acquiring marijuana.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

You may also like

North Kivu: the population of Kishishe and Bambu...

They had a great experience at Chiquiprofesionales

Aldi: 110 years of cheap groceries | Economy...

President Karis: laws made on the run must...

They recover two stolen motorcycles in Neiva

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement·Looking at...

Munich: Two men are run over by S-Bahn...

Costa Rica detects malaria outbreak in the Caribbean...

Evacuations advance in areas surrounding the Nevado del...

Basketball, the Under 15 – Abruzzo National Youth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy