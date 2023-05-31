Home » Young people with a softgun triggered a police operation in Linz
At around 2:30 p.m., a passer-by observed a group of young people who had been handling a “pistol-like weapon” at Andreas Hofer Park and called the police. Questioning the youth contact officers revealed that the weapon was a softgun and that it was hidden.

A 14-year-old Syrian was temporarily arrested because, according to the police, he became more and more angry during the operation. He confessed that he and a friend of the same age had handled the softgun and finally showed the officers the hiding place. The weapon was secured, the police said on Tuesday evening.

